Not Impossible Labs Wins Gold in 10th Annual Best in Biz Awards, Supported by Sitecore and Verndale

NIL is a one-of-a-kind technology incubator and content studio dedicated to changing the world by bringing together creative and technological partners to collaborate on building solutions to world problems it calls "absurdities," which include disability, food insecurity and lack of access to healthcare. Leveraging powerful platform tools and digital capabilities from pro-bono partners Sitecore and Verndale , a customer experience agency, NIL created a dynamic user experience ecosystem including personalization and customer data management for visitors to notimpossible.com .

The work also supports NIL's "Hunger: Not Impossible" (H:NI) project, a text-based initiative designed to help connect people experiencing food insecurity with reliable meals from nearby restaurants. Those eligible and in need can text "hungry" to the H:NI text service, which the program integrates with an ordering system from Postmates to provide a healthy meal via a stigma-free interaction. A crowdfunding campaign on the NIL website, powered by Verndale and Sitecore, collects donations and funnels interest from organizations and individuals to address the "absurdity" of food insecurity while supporting the restaurant industry – which has been struggling due to the pandemic – by paying for the meals in full. To date, NIL has helped provide almost 70,000 meals to people in need.

"It's an honor to receive this great recognition for our website," said Mick Ebeling, founder and CEO, Not Impossible Labs. "NIL was founded on the principle of 'technology for the sake of humanity,' and the first step to empowering people is to meet them where they are – which is often digital spaces. With that, we took on the challenge of building the world's most accessible website with the help of Sitecore and Verndale, removing barriers to go beyond ADA standards, all to help promote some of our most critical programs, including Hunger: Not Impossible."

"We're thrilled that NIL is receiving the highest ranked award from the Best in Biz Awards for their critical efforts to solve the world's absurdities," said Paige O'Neill, chief marketing officer, Sitecore. "We're proud to have supported the creation of their universally accessible website and provide our platform for the innovative Hunger: Not Impossible project, which continues to serve the needs of people across the country who are experiencing food insecurity."

"We're honored to be a part of Not Impossible's Website of the Year win," said Chris Pisapia, CEO, Verndale. "Through our three year and counting partnership with Not Impossible Labs, we've worked to embody their mission of accessibility and making good in the world through the technology solutions we build together - harnessing Sitecore to drive their many initiatives."

You can learn more about Hunger: Not Impossible in this short video or in this Sitecore Symposium presentation from Not Impossible Labs and Verndale.

To get involved with Not Impossible Labs or make a donation, visit notimpossible.com/get-involved.

Since the program's inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected newspapers, TV and radio outlets and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Combining top editors' and reporters' unparalleled expertise and experience with the objectivity inherent in the journalistic ethos and further enhanced by the variety of outlets represented, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely able to determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2020 judging panel included, among others, writers from Barron's, Consumer Affairs, USA Today and Wired. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2020, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2020-winners.

"In this wild year, it's amazing to see companies still innovating, adapting, and thriving," said Christopher Null, Wired, having judged seven of the last 10 Best in Biz Awards programs. "There's so much in the business world that is inspirational right now."

