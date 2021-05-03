'Not Just A Phase,' a Free-To-The-Public Video from Discovery Behavioral Health, Offers Parents Advice on Their Adolescents' Mental Health

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc., an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance abuse and eating disorder treatment centers, has created a short video providing parents with what could be life-saving advice.

Entitled "Not Just A Phase," the video outlines adolescent behavior that might signal a developing or continuing mental health problem. Click here to access the video: https://discoverymood.com/mental-health-awareness-month/.

"Typical adolescent behaviors like mood swings, lack of or too much sleep, defiance, aggression and anxiety by themselves are normal. As we become adults, we tend to grow out of these. But when a child is exhibiting three or more of these behaviors simultaneously, they should not be dismissed as 'just a phase,' and an assessment by a qualified mental health professional is recommended," says George Livengood, MS, LMFT, Vice President of Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program (www.discoverymood.com)

The "Not Just A Phase" video complements this year's Mental Health Awareness Month message of "You Are Not Alone." Mental illness affects one in five adults and 16. 5 percent of U.S. youth aged 6-17. However, only half of the youth in the U.S. receive treatment for their mental illness. (Source: National Alliance on Mental Illness)

"The one message we want parents to take away from the 'Not Just A Phase' video is don't' wait until it's too late. Research shows that nearly 19 percent of high school students have had serious thoughts of suicide, and suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death among people aged 10-34 in the U.S. If you think your child might be affected by mental illness, take action," says Livengood.

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc. is a leading U.S. behavioral healthcare network delivering accessible, evidence-based care within residential and community-based centers. Service lines include substance use, eating disorder and mental health programs. With more than 100 treatment centers nationwide, Discovery's levels of care include detoxification centers, residential treatment, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs for teens and adults. The company was established in 1998 and is headquartered in Orange County, California. More: https://discoverybehavioralhealth.com

