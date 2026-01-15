Not Just a Winter Bug: Health Officials Sound the Alarm as Flu Cases Crowd Emergency Rooms

Texas emergency rooms are witnessing a surge in flu or flu-like cases, and SignatureCare Emergency Center's board-certified ER physician, Dr. Steven Elsbecker, DO, FACEP, said this is likely going to be a long season.

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- If you feel like everyone you know is coming down with something, you're not imagining it. Public health officials are witnessing a significant surge in flu cases across the country, with emergency rooms (ERs) bearing the brunt of the increase as the new year progresses.

Health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) are reporting a significant surge in influenza activity that is sending thousands of Americans to the emergency room.

The CDC reported this week that Seasonal influenza activity remains elevated nationwide, and Texas has officially moved into the "very high" category for flu activity. Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) show a significant increase in cases following holiday travel and gatherings.

In the final week of 2025, Texas reported nearly 25,000 flu-related emergency department visits, accounting for approximately 9% of all emergency department traffic in the state. Across the U.S., approximately 40,000 people were admitted to the hospital for the flu during the week ending January 3, a 10% increase from the previous week.

Nationwide, 17 pediatric deaths have been reported so far this season. Health experts believe a mutated version of the Influenza A (H3N2) virus—specifically a variant known as subclade K—is the primary culprit.

Board-certified ER physician and Greater Texas Regional Medical Director for SignatureCare Emergency Center, Dr. Steven Elsbecker, DO, FACEP, confirmed that across the SignatureCare ER network, there has been an unprecedented surge in flu or flu-like illnesses.

"Since December 1, 2025, across SignatureCare centers, we've seen 3,784 cases of flu or flu-like illnesses for both adult and pediatric patients. That is almost 100 patients per day across SignatureCare with flu or flu-like illnesses," he said this week.

"This is going to be a long, hard flu season. We're seeing patients who are much more fatigued and unwell than during a typical viral season. What's most startling is the number and severity of the illnesses," Dr. Elsbecker added.

Another board-certified emergency physician and the Medical Director of SignatureCare Emergency Center in Midland, TX, Dr. Christopher Huerta, MD, said that Influenza type A is what his physicians are seeing in the emergency rooms.

"Influenza type A is very common right now. We are still seeing a lot of RSV, parainfluenza virus, metapneumovirus, and rhinovirus infections. Occasional COVID, but more of the seasonal coronavirus.

"At SignatureCare, we are doing rapid PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test that checks for 15 different viruses/bacteria, and strep. That gives a lot of information. Most people want to know exactly what they have so they can understand how to recover quickly. We also pick up on secondary infections with mycoplasma and chlamydia. We can target that treatment quickly. We are also seeing cases of transformation from influenza type A to pneumonia. These need to be treated immediately to prevent worsening pulmonary failure or sepsis," Dr. Huerta added.

