Not Just Another Hand Cream: Perricone MD Introduces Powerful New Hand Treatment to Cold Plasma Plus+ Collection.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perricone MD, globally celebrated for its relentless pursuit of science-driven skincare, announces the introduction of Cold Plasma Plus+ Hand Therapy. Joining the ranks of the cult-favorite Cold Plasma Plus+ collection, this targeted, powerhouse treatment tackles the jobs of moisturizing and promoting the most visible signs of youthful-looking hands.

Skin on the hands is thinner and is exposed to more environmental aggressors than other parts of the body, so signs of aging become visible quicker. Many hand creams can provide skin with moisture - but to restore the healthy, youthful look of aging skin on the hands, only Cold Plasma Plus+ Hand Therapy will suffice.

"The areas of the body that show the earliest signs of aging are the backs of the hands. To combat these problems, I developed a specially-targeted formula that's rich in skin-compatible phospholipids to replenish the skin's natural moisture barrier, and tocotrienols, the highly emollient super form of Vitamin E. The addition of glycine visibly reduces the crepey, wrinkled appearance while significantly improving moisture retention," says Dr. Nicholas Perricone. "What separates our Cold Plasma Plus+ Hand Therapy from the rest is that it truly treats visible aging concerns on the hands and hydrates, all in one formula."

Cold Plasma Plus+ Hand Therapy is more than just hand cream. Powered by Perricone MD's proprietary liquid crystal delivery system for faster & deeper penetration of key ingredients into skin's surface: shea butter for intense moisturization, phospholipids to replenish the skin's moisture barrier and glycine, which visibly reduces wrinkles.

The brand's targeted hand treatment firms, tightens and brightens while smoothing the look of fine lines and wrinkles, improving the skin's elasticity over time. When all of these elements come together in this one, multi-tasking powerhouse, the clinical results are astounding. In a clinical study:

100% of participants showed improvement in skin hydration and skin barrier function.*

97% showed improvement in the appearance of skin radiance and brightness.*

80% showed improvement in the appearance of skin crepiness.*

Cold Plasma Plus+ Hand Therapy (2 fl oz) retails for $29 and is now available on PerriconeMD.com , Ulta Beauty, Ulta.com, Dillards.com, Lord & Taylor, NeimanMarcus.com, Nordstrom.com, EC Scott and ECScottgroup.com.

*Based on a clinical study of 40 males and females after 8 weeks.

About Perricone MD

We Pick Up Where Nature Left Off.

For over two decades, Perricone MD has been based around a three-tier, holistic skin and wellness system. It consists of an anti-inflammatory diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by some of the most powerful ingredients on the planet. Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, whose New York Times best-seller The Wrinkle Cure introduced the world to the benefits of an anti-inflammatory lifestyle. Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. "We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside out and outside in."

Perricone MD products feature some of the most potent ingredients on the planet that replenish the building blocks of healthy-looking skin, picking up where nature left off. The brand's award-winning patented sciences include: H2 Energy Complex, Nrf2 Antioxidant Support Complex, DMAE, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Vitamin C Ester, Acyl-Glutathione, and Neuropeptides. Perricone MD products are available on PerriconeMD.com , as well as Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, Dillard's, Lord & Taylor, Neiman Marcus, QVC and Sephora, and other leading specialty stores in the US. Perricone MD products are also available in more than 34 countries around the world in prestige retailers.

SOURCE Perricone MD

Related Links

https://www.perriconemd.com

