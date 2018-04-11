Not Sleeping? BEDGEAR® Pop-Up Shop Unveils Technology For Personalized Performance Sleep And Recovery Leading Up To Boston Marathon

Renowned for supporting the Boston Celtics in their overseas travel for the London Game in 2018, BEDGEAR is the preferred brand of professional athletes who depend on improved sleep to perform at their peak.

BEDGEAR's Boston Pop-Up Shop, which will open for just three months, will showcase the benefits of innovative sleep gear and the role it plays to improve your performance each day. Consumers will be able to test drive BEDGEAR Performance Pillows, Performance Mattresses, sheets, blankets, mattress protectors and more. In addition to a touch-and-feel experience, interactive kiosk screens will introduce consumers to the latest technology in sleep innovation, including BEDGEAR's patented AIR-X® ventilation fabrics that increase air flow and shift heat away from your head, neck and shoulders. The breathable fabric technology found in all BEDGEAR products prevents overheating in bed, ensuring less tossing and turning for the most comfortable night's rest.

The experience will feature other local businesses in the greater Boston area, which focus on performance and recovery. BEDGEAR's Chief Innovation Officer, Sleep and Biometrics Expert, Lorenzo Turicchia, PhD, a former research scientist at MIT, will be conducting Sleep Tech Talks where he'll share the science behind BEDGEAR's patented personalized Performance Sleep System. The Grand Opening will take place on Friday, April 13th from 10AM-6PM and the first thirty guests will receive a complimentary Performance Backrest. Additionally, BEDGEAR will donate 20 percent of all sales made during opening weekend beginning Friday, April 13th to Monday, April 16th to the Red Sox Foundation and the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, which are part of the Boston Athletics Association Official Charity Program.

"When we installed the first Performance Sleep Shop at Fenway Park to support the Boston Red Sox in 2016, we were able to connect with fans in a meaningful way, tapping into Boston's hunger for aspirational brands that always push the status quo and look to achieve more each day," said Eugene Alletto, Founder and CEO of BEDGEAR. "We were thrilled to come back to Boston earlier this year when asked to fit the Boston Celtics players and coaches with our Performance Sleep gear. With all our ties to the area, Boston has become a natural location for BEDGEAR's first Performance Sleep Shop Pop-Up. Having a lab in the hometown of some of our favorite teams, in the backyard of one of our oldest retail partners, Bernie & Phyls and among the diverse, young professional and tech-forward community that is Boston today is exactly where we need to be. The elite runners from the New York Marathon loved our gear and we now want to bring that same feeling to the runners in Boston to help get recovery and the best sleep reserves for their big race."

The BEDGEAR Performance Sleep Shop® Pop-Up will officially open to the public on Friday, April 13, 2018 and will run through June 3, 2018. Located at 330 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02115, the store's hours will be Monday – Saturday, 10 am – 7 pm, Sundays 11 am – 6 pm. For a schedule of events occurring throughout the duration of the pop-up visit BEDGEAR's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bedgear.

"Wake Up, World." Ad Campaign

In the weeks leading up to the opening of BEDGEAR's Performance Sleep Pop-Up Shop, the company has launched their new 2018 advertising campaign titled, "Wake Up, World." The new ads intend to awaken consumers around the world to a new way to shop for and think about sleep with BEDGEAR. The first of the ads are currently displayed in a Kenmore Station domination with a premiere billboard nearby in the Fenway neighborhood. The company plans to run similar ads throughout top markets in the U.S., as well as within countries around the world where BEDGEAR is seeing meaningful growth such as Australia, Russia and China. This marks the first global advertising campaign for the brand.

Additional information at: bedgear.com| facebook.com/bedgear | Twitter: @bedgear | Instagram: @bedgear

About BEDGEAR® PERFORMANCE®

Founded in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the rapid growth, global lifestyle brand of PERFORMANCE® bedding for people that want to achieve more out of life. BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by offering personalized products based on sleep position and body frame. Our patented fabric technologies wick away heat and moisture to help regulate body temperature and generate a cooler, drier sleep environment to maximize recovery at night. With distribution facilities in the U.S. and Asia, BEDGEAR is sold in more than 4,000 retailers across the U.S. and Canada, as well as expanding globally. BEDGEAR currently partners with the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks alongside a history of professional athletes and sports teams, including the gold medalist USA Women's National Ice Hockey Team. You can't cheat sleep – but you can get more out of the time you spend in bed. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/not-sleeping-bedgear-pop-up-shop-unveils-technology-for-personalized-performance-sleep-and-recovery-leading-up-to-boston-marathon-300627769.html

SOURCE BEDGEAR

Related Links

http://www.bedgear.com

