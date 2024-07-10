Notable Achieves Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle Health Expertise for Delivering Proven, Repeatable Integration

The Notable platform enables customers to unify the digital front door on Oracle Health with end-to-end automation that enables customers to engage patients in their care and free up staff capacity

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Notable, a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration Expertise across all Oracle Health domains for its bidirectional integration of the Notable platform for healthcare operations. Notable aims to transform patient engagement with deep personalization that captures insights from structured data and unstructured patient data that can exist in the electronic health record (EHR). Beyond that, Notable provides even greater value by transforming operational workflows to help make staff more productive.

Notable helps to eliminate faxes, phone calls, work queues, and data entry for healthcare staff by reading and writing data into discrete fields within Oracle Health's registration, practice management, payment, financial, and clinical systems. This enables customers to provide more simplified care for patients, free up capacity for staff to take on more complex and fulfilling work, and leverage automation to improve financial health.

Expertise is a core tenet of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) program and allows Oracle partners to highlight their capabilities in a focused area. Ultimately, Expertise is designed to make it easy for customers to identify partners who can deliver quality solutions and minimize risk for their specific needs.

To achieve the Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle Health Expertise, partners like Notable meet a series of qualifiers, including demonstrating that the integration performs as documented. Learn more about Expertise, including viewing the complete Expertise Catalog, at www.oracle.com/partnernetwork/expertise .

Powered by its intelligence engine, Patient AI, Notable offers an intelligent infrastructure that is designed to personalize the care journey for every patient, automate the work for caregivers and staff, and help improve financial outcomes for providers and payers. This empowers Notable customers to build a personalized digital front door, manage quality and risk, and drive revenue enhancement. For example, one Notable customer using Oracle Health's EHR decreased no-shows by 32%; another using Oracle Health CommunityWorks increased co-payment collections by 17%; and another saved 118 hours of staff time per week from automated intake alone.

"Healthcare organizations that use Oracle Health as their source of truth are already deploying the Notable platform to create AI-powered digital front doors that automatically prompt the next best action for every patient," said Pranay Kapadia, Co-Founder and CEO at Notable. "Gaining Oracle Validated Integration Expertise signifies that we have done the heavy lifting on the technology side to help ensure our customers will have a fast and seamless integration with their Oracle Health instance."

"Achieving Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle Health Expertise gives our customers the confidence that the integration of the Notable platform is functionally sound and performs as tested," said David Hicks, group vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. "For solutions deployed on premises, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improve the user experience of the partner's integrated offering."

About Notable

Notable is the AI platform for healthcare operations. Deployed at over 10,000 sites of care, Notable automates over a million repetitive workflows every day across Registration and Intake, Scheduling and Referrals, Assistant, Authorizations, Care Gap Closure, and HCC Chart Review. The result: personalized, streamlined care for patients, the elimination of burdensome manual work for caregivers, and improved financial health for healthcare providers. Based in San Mateo, Calif., Notable is backed by leading investors, including ICONIQ Growth, Greylock Partners, F-Prime, Oak HC/FT, Maverick Ventures, and 8VC. Find out why healthcare providers of all sizes, including Intermountain Health, Medical University of South Carolina, North Kansas City Hospital, and more have joined Notable on its mission to simplify and optimize healthcare for humanity at www.notablehealth.com.

About Oracle Validated Integration Expertise

Oracle Validated Integration Expertise, available through Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), gives customers confidence that the integration of a complementary partner software product with an on premises Oracle Application has been validated and the products work together as designed. This can help customers reduce risk, improve system implementation cycles, and provide for smoother upgrades and simpler maintenance. Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical process to review partner integrations and partners who successfully earn an Oracle Validated Integration Expertise are authorized to use the "Oracle Validated Integration" badge.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Oracle Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

