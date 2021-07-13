Notable Announces First Comprehensive Solution for End-to-End Revenue Cycle Workflow Automation

Unlike traditional point solutions that only automate siloed parts of the revenue cycle, Notable's intelligent automation platform is the only platform that combines robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI), patient engagement, and no-code configurability to provide the broadest set of capabilities for automating any front-end, mid-cycle, or back-end RCM workflow. Notable's digital assistants perform manual workflows throughout the revenue cycle, helping create capacity for call-center workers, coders, and billing staff to focus on higher-complexity tasks.

"In addition to automating discrete back-end RCM workflows, Notable also works to minimize downstream denials by automating front-end and mid-cycle workflows like eligibility verification and documentation -- transforming disjointed revenue cycle management into comprehensive revenue cycle automation," said Muthu Alagappan, chief medical officer at Notable. "Unifying artificial intelligence and patient engagement uniquely enables health systems to automate more complex workflows, such as collecting insurance card images from patients before their visit and using sophisticated computer vision and classification algorithms to extract the right payer and plan, or automatically engaging patients to collect information required to resolve denials."

"Notable reduces denials and write-offs by addressing them at their source, using predictive machine learning models to correct codes and modifiers in the provider note before the claim is submitted," said Adam Ting, co-founder and chief product officer at Notable. "During patient registration, our bots or "digital assistants" use AI to ensure accurate payer/plan selection with more precision than a human could. This improves eligibility verification to reduce the number of denials that need to be managed on the back-end."

Notable's digital assistants use AI to both reduce the number of downstream denials and automate the remaining denials that do occur. The Notable platform is fully-configurable, which means automations can be tailored for any workflow throughout the revenue cycle, including insurance collection, charge capture, claims statusing and more. Other examples include:

Front-end - Authorizations: Notable's digital assistants automate the creation and submission of all authorization requests to payer portals or through electronic fax. These digital assistants can also reach out to patients digitally to acquire additional documentation or reschedule appointments. This has saved billing staff upwards of 10 minutes per authorization while reducing write-offs from missed authorizations, helping to save mid-size multispeciality organizations $1.2M per year.



Notable's digital assistants use optical character recognition (OCR) and natural language processing to scan every provider chart and ensure correct codes are captured, including the CPT code, ICD-10 code, and modifier. This automation improves coder efficiency while also reducing the number of denials that must be managed downstream. Back-end - Denial Management: Notable's digital assistants start working every denial within 24 hours, using AI to conduct root cause analysis and performing different automated tasks based on the reason for denial, such as engaging the patient with a request for required additional information.

By unifying disparate RCM workflows on a single automation platform, health systems can process claims faster with improved accuracy and response time, and can serve a higher volume of patients without having to hire more staff to support them. This increases patient satisfaction and eliminates administrative burden for staff.

Health systems that use Notable for revenue cycle automation see:

20% reduction in authorization write-offs, 10 minutes saved per authorization request, and $21 saved per authorization.

saved per authorization. 98% accuracy rate in coding/charge capture and preventing back-end denials by 20%.

25% reduction in overall workqueue volumes, as well as a 30% reduction in untimely write-offs.

300% increase in self-pay collections.

525 outbound calls per provider reduced annually.

"With intelligent automation, we can automate front-end workflows like pre-visit activities to ultimately prevent downstream denials," said Lucy Sumner, VP of revenue cycle at Austin Regional Clinic. "By automating various revenue cycle tasks, we are working on improving quality, reducing the number of manual repetitive tasks and errors, and planning to achieve significant time savings for our staff and a lower cost-to-collect -- and thus a better patient experience overall."

Notable is the leading intelligent automation company for healthcare. Three of the top 13 US health systems, including CommonSpirit Health and Intermountain Healthcare, use Notable to identify and engage more patients in need of care by automating hundreds of repetitive workflows like patient intake, care outreach, registration, authorizations, coding and denials. With Notable, staff and clinicians report saving 700+ hours of administrative work per provider per year; increased patient visit volume; a provider NPS score of 74; and a 97% patient satisfaction rating. Based in San Mateo, Calif., Notable is backed by leading investors, including Greylock Partners, F-Prime, Oak HC/FT, Maverick Ventures, and 8VC. Learn more at notablehealth.com and follow @notablehealth .

