Notable Raises $6M Series A to Lead Pay-at-Close Lending and Transform the Home Sale Experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Notable, the market leader in pay-at-close financing for home sale prep, today announced it raised a $6 million Series A funding round led by W. R. Berkley Corporation, with participation from Second Century Ventures. As part of the investment, Clare Tokheim of W. R. Berkley Corporation will join Notable's Board of Directors.

Every year, U.S. homeowners spend an estimated $75 billion preparing properties for sale—yet many sellers cut corners or delay improvements because of upfront costs. At the same time, buyers rank move-in ready as their #1 priority. This mismatch leaves agents in a bind: their listings risk sitting on the market longer or their sellers leave money on the table.

Notable solves this problem by offering sellers a simple line of credit that's repaid at closing. Through partnerships with more than 100 leading brokerages—including Compass, Redfin, and The Agency—Notable has already helped 35,000+ homeowners unlock over $1 billion in credit to maximize their sale. In the process, Notable's white-label programs have become a real estate agent's secret weapon in empowering their clients to present their homes in the best light. On average, homes prepared with Notable sell 31% faster and for 9% more than market benchmarks.

"We're creating the infrastructure for a modern, optimized real estate transaction," said Austin Lane, CEO and co-founder of Notable. "Buyers want move-in ready homes, and agents want a way to win listings and deliver results. Notable gives them a clear way to do exactly that. We're excited to welcome W. R. Berkley Corporation as a partner and thrilled to have Clare joining our board."

The new capital will accelerate Notable's expansion across its rapidly growing network of agents and service professionals, while fueling development of new homeowner products that will extend Notable's value beyond the transaction to every stage of ownership.

"Notable is exactly the kind of business we look to back: one with real adoption, embedded distribution, and the discipline to scale sustainably," said Clare Tokheim of W. R. Berkley Corporation. "They're building something with staying power—and we're excited to be part of the journey."

Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of REALTORS®, brings additional industry reach. "Offering pay-at-close financing has quickly become table stakes for top agents. Notable is setting the standard," said Tyler Thompson, Managing Partner.

Despite broader real estate headwinds, Notable grew its agent footprint by more than 400% in the past year and is on track to accelerate that pace into 2026.

To learn more about Notable's loan programs and their terms, visit https://notablefi.com/help .

About Notable

Notable is the market leader in pay-at-close financing for home sale preparation, helping homeowners unlock the full value of their properties without upfront cost. Through partnerships with more than 100 top brokerages—including Compass, Redfin, and The Agency—Notable has enabled over 35,000 homeowners to access more than $1 billion in credit for improvements like staging, painting, and repairs. Through its growing network of real estate agents and service professionals, Notable is creating the infrastructure for a modern, optimized real estate transaction and building new financial tools to support homeowners at every stage of ownership. For additional information, visit www.notablefi.com

Media Contact

Briana Olshock

[email protected]

SOURCE Notable