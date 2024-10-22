Notable Celebrates 2024 Impact Award Winners

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Notable , the proven AI platform for healthcare optimization, today announced the 2024 Notable Impact award winners recognizing healthcare organizations and leaders that have demonstrated leadership and commitment to transforming healthcare and improving the patient experience through AI and automation.

Health systems face a critical challenge in balancing the imperative to reduce costs while driving revenue and enhancing efficiency without compromising patient care. In response to these challenges, Impact Award winners have utilized Notable's proven AI platform to eliminate administrative burdens, reduce operational costs, improve patient engagement, and supercharge productivity.

"We are honored to celebrate these organizations who are at the forefront of transforming the industry through AI and automation. Together, we are tackling some of healthcare's toughest challenges, and these achievements mark an exciting and inspiring vision for the future," said Pranay Kapadia, CEO of Notable.

The Notable Impact Award winners were announced at Noteworthy , Notable's annual executive retreat for healthcare leaders and changemakers. This year's awards recognize health systems and executives in the following categories:

Setting the Notable Standard: Speed Winner – Medical Associates

Launched and executed an enterprise-wide digital transformation strategy in just one year.

Grew patient volumes while reducing staffing through attrition, all while maintaining a high quality of care standard and improving patient experience.

Streamlined processes and empowered staff to reallocate their focus from clicks and kiosks to increasing focus on patient interactions.

Innovation in Clinical Intelligence Award Winner: Presbyterian Healthcare Services

Leveraged AI to significantly improve quality performance, despite serving a traditionally hard-to-reach patient population.

Closed thousands of care gaps through AI-aided chart review and engaging patients to come in for appointments for needed care without adding staffing while freeing up staff time to perform more top-of-license work.

Excellence in Flow Innovation Award Winner: Montage Health

Achieved nearly five percent improved labor efficiency across their ambulatory footprint.

Increased digital intake completion rates while reducing no-show rates, improving care gap closure, improving point-of-service cash collections, and maintaining high patient and staff satisfaction.

Achieved a 16 percent overall response rate following ED visits for substance abuse, with 88 percent of respondents expressing interest in receiving treatment support.

Notable Transformation Leader of the Year: Brian Schuetz, MIT Health

Leveraged AI to optimize nearly every aspect of patient care and shares a belief that innovation knows no limits.

Pioneered the development of Notable's digital check-in workflows and clinical authorizations.

Served as a Notable development partner, providing invaluable feedback on new solutions and helping build new healthcare processes and systems.

Notable Innovator of the Year: Security Health Plan

Partnered with Notable to deploy AI-driven solutions such as HCC Chart Review.

Achieved accurate capture medical conditions boosting persistent HCC code accuracy by 6.4 percent.

Achieved an additional $467 per member per year available for initiatives to improve patient care.

To close the award ceremony, Notable proudly recognized CommonSpirit Health with the Notable Platform Lifetime Achievement award.

About Notable

Notable is the AI platform for healthcare operations. Deployed at over 12,000 sites of care, Notable automates over a million repetitive workflows every day across Registration and Intake, Scheduling and Referrals, Assistant, Authorizations, Care Gap Closure, and HCC Chart Review. The result: personalized, streamlined care for patients, the elimination of burdensome manual work for caregivers, and improved financial health for healthcare providers. Based in San Mateo, Calif., Notable is backed by leading investors, including ICONIQ Growth, Greylock Partners, F-Prime, Oak HC/FT, Maverick Ventures, and 8VC. Find out why healthcare providers of all sizes, including Intermountain Health, Medical University of South Carolina, North Kansas City Hospital, and more have joined Notable on its mission to simplify and optimize healthcare for humanity at www.notablehealth.com .

SOURCE Notable