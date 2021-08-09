Notable to Unveil Revolutionary Healthcare Automation Ecosystem at HIMSS 2021 Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Notable , the leading intelligent automation company for healthcare, announced today it will unveil the healthcare industry's first digital ecosystem for automated workflows at the 2021 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition (HIMSS) taking place in Las Vegas, August 9-13.

Today, healthcare is filled with countless manual workflows that inflate costs, accelerate clinician burnout and diminish the patient experience. Legacy approaches to automating and digitizing these workflows are expensive to develop, require substantial IT resources to maintain, and often live as siloed point solutions so they fail to deliver on expected impact.

Notable partners with leading health systems to replace manual workflows with automated "flows", which are powered by digital assistants that perform manual tasks just like a human would. Flows unlock access to patient, clinical, and revenue cycle data from internal and external systems to power automated engagement with patients and providers. With Notable, health systems can increase capacity to serve more patients, without having to hire more staff to support them.

Starting today, health systems will be able to discover and implement pre-built flows from the Notable Flow Library, enabling them to rapidly deploy and optimize automations that have already driven substantial impact at peer organizations.

Example flows built by Notable and its partners include:



Care Gap Outreach: Proactively identify and outreach to patients who are due for care, and enable them to schedule appointments and procedures at their convenience. Self-Serve Referral Scheduling: Intelligently route patients to the most appropriate site of care based on location, medical history, and reported symptoms. Insurance Payer-Plan Selection and RTE: Extract data from insurance card images to predictively select the correct payer/plan combination and then verify eligibility. Prior Authorization Submission and Statusing: Automatically identify prior authorization requirements, and automate the creation and submission of these requests to payer portals or through electronic fax.

Flows from the Notable Flow Library can be configured without code, enabling health systems to test and deploy automations and engagement strategies in a matter of minutes, not months.

"For years healthcare has tried to build app stores similar to those built in mobile ecosystems. Unfortunately, patients and health systems don't need more apps. They need seamless experiences and measurable outcomes," said Pranay Kapadia, CEO and co-founder at Notable. "Built on a foundation of a common data model across legacy systems, secure integrations and machine intelligence, the Notable Flow Library is the only way for digital, IT and operational leaders to discover, deploy and benchmark performance of automated flows, ensuring a phenomenal patient experience and improved outcomes across the continuum of care."

The Notable Flow Library empowers health systems to:

Discover: Find and implement out-of-the-box flows built by Notable or its partners, and assess them based on projected ROI.





Find and implement out-of-the-box flows built by Notable or its partners, and assess them based on projected ROI. Configure: Modify existing flows and create new ones with Notable's no-code Flow Builder platform. Administrators can enable and tailor capabilities of each flow as the needs of their organization or patient population evolve, such as adjusting the language and frequency of automated patient outreach.





Modify existing flows and create new ones with Notable's no-code Flow Builder platform. Administrators can enable and tailor capabilities of each flow as the needs of their organization or patient population evolve, such as adjusting the language and frequency of automated patient outreach. Deploy: Deploy any flow in minutes, regardless of the EHR. This results in a quicker, more agile implementation process that empowers health organizations to see immediate impact.





Deploy any flow in minutes, regardless of the EHR. This results in a quicker, more agile implementation process that empowers health organizations to see immediate impact. Benchmark: Benchmark flow performance to understand expected ROI compared to ROI that has been realized by their peers. For example, the Flow Library provides insights around patient satisfaction, call volume reduction, care gap closures, and more.





Benchmark flow performance to understand expected ROI compared to ROI that has been realized by their peers. For example, the Flow Library provides insights around patient satisfaction, call volume reduction, care gap closures, and more. Publish: Build new flows via Notable's no-code interface, and make them available to their peers.

The Notable Flow Library extends the power of Notable's core platform, which is the only one to combine artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), FHIR interfaces, patient engagement and no-code configurability to automate workflows across the care continuum. Nationally recognized health systems such as Intermountain Healthcare partner with Notable to automate workflows across patient intake and access, pre-visit planning, population health and revenue cycle management. Now, the level of actionable intelligence enabled by the Notable Flow Library will enable health systems to optimize their investments in AI, RPA and automation by reducing the cost and time required to test, implement and measure impact.

In addition to their exhibitor presence, Notable is hosting an industry solutions session entitled, Healthcare Workflow Automation: Industry Learnings and Best Practices . Attendees will hear from Notable CEO Pranay Kapadia and Ryan Smith, VP and CIO at Intermountain Healthcare, about learnings, best practices and pitfalls to avoid for successfully implementing intelligent automation across patient engagement, clinical, and revenue cycle workflows.

"With Notable, we were able to go live in a matter of weeks, and the ability to rapidly iterate enables us to achieve improvements in patient satisfaction and patient intake completion rates which save our MAs more time to focus on higher complexity tasks," said Ryan Smith, VP and CIO at Intermountain Healthcare. "We will share what we have learned in our partnership with Notable, which will hopefully inspire other organizations as they embark on their own automation journey."

The session will take place Wednesday, August 11, from 2:45-3:45 pm PST at Venetian, Delfino 4101. Additionally, Notable's team of intelligent automation experts will be available at booth #7511 at the conference from Tuesday, August 10 to Thursday, August 12, to showcase the latest capabilities of the platform, such as end-to-end revenue cycle automation, which officially launched last month , and preview the Notable Flow Library.

About Notable

Notable is the leading intelligent automation company for healthcare. Nationally recognized health systems like Intermountain Healthcare and CommonSpirit Health use Notable to identify and engage more patients in need of care by automating hundreds of repetitive workflows like patient intake, care outreach, registration, authorizations, coding and denials. With Notable, staff and clinicians report saving 700+ hours of administrative work per provider per year; increased patient visit volume; a provider NPS score of 74; and a 97% patient satisfaction rating. Based in San Mateo, Calif., Notable is backed by leading investors, including Greylock Partners, F-Prime, Oak HC/FT, Maverick Ventures, and 8VC. Learn more at notablehealth.com and follow @notablehealth .

