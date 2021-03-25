Notice of Blackbaud Data Incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In July 2020, COH received notice from Blackbaud of a cybersecurity event that occurred on Blackbaud's system that was discovered in May of 2020. The notice advised that a subset of data was taken from the Blackbaud systems, including data potentially related to COH. While Blackbaud has not confirmed what data specifically relating to COH was not involved in the event, it advised that backup copies of data were accessed or acquired during the event. However, COH did not have access to the data identified by Blackbaud because COH was no longer using Blackbaud's services. As such, COH worked with and relied upon Blackbaud to provide information necessary to determine the potential impact on its data. Following extensive communications with Blackbaud, on October 9, 2020, Blackbaud provided additional information to COH related to the potentially impacted information. However, because COH is no longer a client of Blackbaud, the information was provided in a format that was not readable to COH. As such, COH began working with third-party computer specialists to obtain this information in a readable format and review the information to confirm what data was present. On December 9, 2020, COH obtained the necessary information to allow it to determine what data was potentially impacted by the Blackbaud event. Through the review of this information provided by Blackbaud, COH determined that name and date of birth relating to certain individuals was present on Blackbaud's system at the time of the event.

COH takes the security of information in its care very seriously. As part of its ongoing commitment to the security of information, COH is reviewing its existing policies and procedures regarding its third-party vendors and is working with Blackbaud to ensure COH data is appropriately removed from the system.

As a general reminder, COH encourages potentially affected individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. A consumer may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus to request a free copy of a credit report. Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If an individual is a victim of identity theft, he or she is entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should a consumer wish to place a fraud alert, he or she may contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus. As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in a consumer's name without the consumer's consent. However, using a credit freeze may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application made regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, a consumer cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report. Should an individual wish to place a credit freeze or a fraud alert, they may contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/credit-help 888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 833-395-6938 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Further information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps an individual can take to protect personal information may be obtained by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or the appropriate state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. Individuals can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. Individuals have the right to file a police report if they experience identity theft or fraud. In order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, an individual will likely need to provide some proof that they have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement.

COH understand individuals may have questions about this incident. Individuals with questions may contact COH at (417) 851-4466. You may also contact COH by mail at 330 S. Patterson Avenue, Springfield, MO 65802. COH remains committed to safeguarding the information in its care and sincerely regrets and concern this incident may cause its community.

