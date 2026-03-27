Notice of Data Breach

VANCOUVER, Wash. and PORTLAND, Ore., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Income Property Management Co.

Income Property Management Co. ("IPM" or "we") was the victim of a cybercrime, and while we have no indication that any information has been subject to actual or attempted misuse, this notice is intended to provide information regarding the incident, the actions taken in response, the types of information involved, and steps individuals may consider to protect their personal information.

What Happened? On December 22, 2024, IPM became aware of unauthorized activity to its network. In response, IPM engaged an IT security firm to investigate the incident. IPM learned that files were taken from its network by an unauthorized actor on or around January 29, 2025. We commenced a detailed review of the files involved to understand the data potentially involved, and to whom the data belonged. This review was completed on December 4, 2025, and it was determined that those files contained personally identifiable information.

What Information Was Involved? It was determined that personal information was present in certain files involved in this incident. While the information involved may have varied from person to person, the information included driver's license number, alien registration number, health insurance provider, health insurance identification number, date of birth, Social Security number, medical condition, and/or passport number.

What We Are Doing? For individuals whose Social Security number was involved, IPM is providing individuals with an opportunity to enroll in credit monitoring. IPM is also providing individuals with proactive fraud assistance to address questions one may have. The professional call center may be reached at 1-855-329-7315 (toll free), Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Eastern time, excluding major U.S. holidays. These services will be provided by HaystackID, a firm specializing in fraud assistance and remediation services.

What You Can Do : To date, we are not aware of any reports of identity fraud or fraudulent activity because of this incident. However, it is always prudent to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing credit reports and account statements for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Should you discover any suspicious or unusual activity on an account(s), please promptly contact the financial institution or company.

For More Information : Should you have any questions or concerns, please contact our assistance line at 1-855- 329-7315 (toll free), Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Eastern time, excluding major U.S. holidays. Representatives are available for 90 days from the date of this notice to assist you with questions regarding this incident.

Media Contact: Ashley Pusey, [email protected]

SOURCE Kennedys CMK LLP