Notice of Data Privacy Incident

BATON ROUGE, La., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. James Place of Baton Rouge

St. James Place of Baton Rouge ("St. James") writes to notify you of a data privacy incident involving personal information of certain current and former members of the St. James community.

What Happened: On August 2, 2024, we became aware of a disruption to systems in our network. We took steps to secure our network and investigate the incident, including retaining independent forensics specialists. This investigation determined there was unauthorized activity in our network from July 30, 2024 through August 2, 2024. It was also determined that certain data was subject to unauthorized access.

Following this determination, we initiated a comprehensive review of the accessed data and confirmed on March 4, 2026 that certain personal information and protected health information was contained in the accessed data set.

What Information Was Involved: The information involved varied by individual but may have included individuals' names, Social Security numbers, driver's license or state identification numbers, passport numbers, financial account information, payment card information, dates of birth, medical treatment and diagnostic information, and health insurance information.

While the data review process remained ongoing, St. James mailed letters to individuals identified to date on January 28, 2026. Additional letters were mailed to individuals on May 5, 2026.

What We Are Doing: We have no indication of fraud or identity theft occurring as a result of this incident. Upon learning of the incident, we took steps to address it, including securing our networks Independent forensic specialists were retained, and we also notified the Department of Health and Human Services, Office for Civil Rights.

Additionally, we are offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services, free of charge, to individuals whose Social Security numbers were involved through Kroll, a global leader in risk mitigation and response.

What Impacted Individuals Can Do: As a general matter, one should remain vigilant by reviewing credit reports, financial account statements, and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and to detect errors. We also remind everyone that individuals are entitled to one free credit report annually from the each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call 1-877-322-8228.

Individuals can further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps to take to protect personal information by contacting the credit reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), or state Attorneys General. The FTC also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. The FTC may be reached at 600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

For More Information: For any further information, please contact St. James' dedicated assistance line with Kroll at (844) 425-7453, Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00am and 6:30pm Eastern Time, excluding major U.S. holidays.

SOURCE Kennedys CMK LLP