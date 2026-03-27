Notice of Data Privacy Incident

WESTBROOK, Maine, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodfords Family Services

Woodfords Family Services takes the privacy and security of your personal information seriously. As part of that commitment, we write to notify you of a data privacy incident involving your personal information.

What Happened? On April 8, 2024, we discovered suspicious activity within our network. We took steps to secure our environment and forensic specialists were engaged to investigate the nature and scope of the disruption. Our investigation determined that certain files and folders from our network were subject to unauthorized access that same day. Out of an abundance of caution, we began a comprehensive review of these files and folders, and confirmed on January 29, 2026 that certain personal information and protected health information (PHI) was contained in the data set.

What Information Was Involved? The information involved varied by individual, but may have included your first and last name along with a Social Security number, driver's license number or government identification number, passport number, date of birth, financial account information, medical diagnostic or treatment information, and health insurance information.

Individuals whose information was involved and for whom we had address information were provided written notice on March 27, 2025.

What We Are Doing. We have no indication of fraud or identity theft occurring as a result of this incident. Upon learning of the incident, we took immediate steps to address it, including securing our systems and taking parts of our network offline. Forensic specialists were engaged, and we notified the Department of Health and Human Services, Office for Civil Rights. Additionally, we are offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services, free of charge, to individuals whose Social Security numbers were involved through Cyberscout, a TransUnion company.

What Impacted Individuals Can Do: As a general matter, one should remain vigilant by reviewing credit reports, financial account statements, and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and to detect errors. We also remind everyone that individuals are entitled to one free credit report annually from the each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call 1-877-322-8228.

Individuals can further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps to take to protect personal information by contacting the credit reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), or state Attorneys General. The FTC also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. The FTC may be reached at 600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

For More Information. For any further information, please contact our dedicated assistance line at 1-833-877-8966, Monday through Friday 8:00am – 8:00pm Eastern Time, excluding major U.S. holidays.

SOURCE Kennedys CMK LLP