Notice of Extension of Claim Submission Deadline Involving All Persons and Entities Who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Publicly Traded Common Stock of Helios and Matheson Analytics, Inc.
May 14, 2021, 09:14 ET
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK
IN RE HELIOS AND MATHESON
Case No. 1:18-cv-06965-JGK
CLASS ACTION
NOTICE OF EXTENSION OF CLAIM SUBMISSION DEADLINE
This notice affects all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded common stock of Helios and Matheson Analytics, Inc. during the period between August 15, 2017 and July 26, 2018, inclusive, and were damaged thereby (the "Class").
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, that if you are a Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than July 7, 2021. If you are a Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable.
A full Notice and Claim Form can be obtained by visiting the website of the Claims Administrator, www.heliosandmathesonsecuritieslitigation.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:
Helios and Matheson Analytics Securities Litigation
c/o JND Legal Administration
P.O. Box 91384
Seattle, WA 98111
[email protected]
833-707-1451
Settlement Website: www.heliosandmathesonsecuritieslitigation.com
Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice/Claim Form or for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:
LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP
Shannon L. Hopkins
1111 Summer Street, Suite 403
Stamford, CT 06905
www.zlk.com
203-992-4523
For any questions, visit www.heliosandmathesonsecuritieslitigation.com or call toll-free at 833-707-1451.
PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR
DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.
DATED: May 14, 2021
