Notice of Extension of Claim Submission Deadline Involving All Persons and Entities Who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Publicly Traded Common Stock of Helios and Matheson Analytics, Inc.

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

IN RE HELIOS AND MATHESON

ANALYTICS, INC. SECURITIES

LITIGATION Case No. 1:18-cv-06965-JGK CLASS ACTION

NOTICE OF EXTENSION OF CLAIM SUBMISSION DEADLINE

This notice affects all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded common stock of Helios and Matheson Analytics, Inc. during the period between August 15, 2017 and July 26, 2018, inclusive, and were damaged thereby (the "Class").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, that if you are a Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than July 7, 2021. If you are a Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable.

A full Notice and Claim Form can be obtained by visiting the website of the Claims Administrator, www.heliosandmathesonsecuritieslitigation.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Helios and Matheson Analytics Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91384

Seattle, WA 98111

[email protected]

833-707-1451

Settlement Website: www.heliosandmathesonsecuritieslitigation.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice/Claim Form or for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:

LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP

Shannon L. Hopkins

1111 Summer Street, Suite 403

Stamford, CT 06905

www.zlk.com

203-992-4523

For any questions, visit www.heliosandmathesonsecuritieslitigation.com or call toll-free at 833-707-1451.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR

DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: May 14, 2021

