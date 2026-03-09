Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action Announced in AdaptHealth Corp. Securities Litigation

PHILADELPHIA, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding In re AdaptHealth Corp. Securities Litigation, Case No. 2:23-cv-04104-MRP pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

EASTERN DISTRICT OF PENNSYLVANIA

In re AdaptHealth Corp. Securities Litigation

Case No. 2:23-cv-04104-MRP

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY

AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION

TO: All persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of AdaptHealth Corp.("AdaptHealth") during the period from August 4, 2020 through November 7, 2023, inclusive (the "Settlement Class Period") (the "Settlement Class").1:

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania (the "Court"), that the above-captioned securities class action (the "Action") is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiffs Allegheny County Employees' Retirement System ("ACERS"), International Union of Operating Engineers, Local No. 793, Members Pension Benefit Trust of Ontario ("Local 793"), and City of Tallahassee Pension Plan ("Tallahassee") (together, "Lead Plaintiffs"), on behalf of themselves and the Settlement Class, have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $35,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement"). If approved, the Settlement will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on May 13, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, before the Honorable Mia R. Perez of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, either in person in Courtroom 10-B of the James A. Byrne U.S. Courthouse, 601 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106, or by telephone or videoconference, in the discretion of the Court, to determine: (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether, for purposes of the proposed Settlement only, the Action should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, Lead Plaintiffs should be certified as Class Representatives for the Settlement Class, and Lead Counsel should be appointed as Class Counsel for the Settlement Class; (iii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iv) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (v) whether Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and expenses should be approved.2

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Net Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and the Proof of Claim and Release Form ("Claim Form"), you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at: AdaptHealth Securities Litigation, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration, P.O. Box 5090, New York, NY 10150-5090; (833) 754-8921; [email protected]. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website, www.AdaptHealth2025SecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed) or online by no later than July 2, 2026. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is postmarked no later than April 22, 2026, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and expenses must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than April 22, 2026, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Office of the Clerk of the Court, Defendants, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

AdaptHealth Securities Litigation

c/o Kroll Settlement Administration

P.O. Box 5090

New York, NY 10150-5090

(833) 754-8921

[email protected]

www.AdaptHealth2025SecuritiesLitigation.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

Katherine M. Sinderson

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP

1251 Avenue of the Americas, 44th Floor

New York, NY 10020

(800) 380-8496

[email protected]

By Order of the Court

1 The full definition of the Settlement Class, including certain persons and entities excluded from the Settlement Class by definition, is set forth in the full Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (the "Notice"), available at www.AdaptHealth2025SecuritiesLitigation.com.

2 Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated December 18, 2025 ("Stipulation"). The Stipulation can be viewed and/or obtained at www.AdaptHealth2025SecuritiesLitigation.com.

