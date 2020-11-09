Notice of Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement Involving Persons and Entities that Purchased Common Stock of HRG Group, Inc., Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc., and Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

SEATTLE, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF WISCONSIN





IN RE SPECTRUM BRANDS SECURITIES LITIGATION









No. 19-cv-347-jdp





SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

This notice is for all persons and entities that: (i) purchased common stock of HRG Group, Inc. from January 26, 2017 to July 13, 2018; (ii) purchased common stock of Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. (then known as Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.) from January 26, 2017 to July 13, 2018; and (iii) purchased common stock of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. from July 13, 2018 to November 19, 2018, and were damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class").

Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition, as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Notice"), available at www.SpectrumBrandsSecuritiesLitigation.com .

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin (the "Court"), that the above-captioned securities class action (the "Action") is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiffs in the Action, on behalf of themselves and the Settlement Class, have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $39,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement"). If approved, the Settlement will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing (the "Settlement Fairness Hearing") will be held on January 29, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., before the Honorable James D. Peterson either in person at the United States District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin, Courtroom 260, United States Courthouse, 120 North Henry Street, Madison, WI 53703, or by telephone or video conference (in the discretion of the Court), to determine, among other things: (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether, for purposes of the proposed Settlement only, the Action should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, Lead Plaintiffs should be certified as Class Representatives for the Settlement Class, and Lead Counsel should be appointed as Class Counsel for the Settlement Class; (iii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated August 10, 2020 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iv) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; (v) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and expenses should be approved; and (vi) any other matters that may properly be brought before the Court in connection with the Settlement.

The ongoing COVID-19 health emergency is a fluid situation that creates the possibility that the Court may decide to conduct the Settlement Fairness Hearing by video or telephonic conference, or otherwise allow Settlement Class Members to appear at the hearing by phone or video, without further written notice to the Settlement Class. In order to determine whether the date and time of the Settlement Fairness Hearing have changed, or whether Settlement Class Members must or may participate by phone or video, it is important that you monitor the Court's docket and the Settlement website, www.SpectrumBrandsSecuritiesLitigation.com , before making any plans to attend the Settlement Fairness Hearing. Any updates regarding the Settlement Fairness Hearing, including any changes to the date or time of the hearing or updates regarding in-person or telephonic appearances at the hearing, will be posted to the Settlement website, www.SpectrumBrandsSecuritiesLitigation.com . Also, if the Court requires or allows Settlement Class Members to participate in the Settlement Fairness Hearing by telephone or video conference, the information needed to access the conference will be posted to the Settlement website, www.SpectrumBrandsSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Net Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at: Spectrum Brands Securities Litigation, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91362, Seattle, WA 98111, 1-833-674-0176, [email protected] Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the Settlement website, www.SpectrumBrandsSecuritiesLitigation.com .

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form by mail postmarked no later than February 25, 2021 or online using the Settlement website, www.SpectrumBrandsSecuritiesLitigation.com , no later than February 25, 2021. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than January 8, 2021, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and expenses must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than January 8, 2021, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Office of the Clerk of the Court, Defendants, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Spectrum Brands Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91362

Seattle, WA 98111

1-833-674-0176

[email protected]

www.SpectrumBrandsSecuritiesLitigation.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to

Lead Counsel:

Katherine M. Sinderson, Esq.

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP

1251 Avenue of the Americas, 44th Floor

New York, NY 10020

1-800-380-8496

[email protected]

By Order of the Court

