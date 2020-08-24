Notice of Pendency of Class Action Involving all Persons and Entities who Purchased the American Depository Receipts of Novo Nordisk from February 3, 2015 through February 2, 2017

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY

In re NOVO NORDISK

SECURITIES LITIGATION Master File No. 3:17-cv-00209-BRM-LHG

SUMMARY NOTICE OF

PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

This notice is for all persons and entities who purchased the American Depository Receipts ("ADRs") of Novo Nordisk a/s ("Novo" OR the "Company") between February 3, 2015 and February 2, 2017, inclusive, and were damaged thereby.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, that the above-captioned securities class action lawsuit (the "Litigation") is currently pending against Novo and certain of its former officers and/or directors before the Honorable Brian R. Martinotti, United States District Judge, District of New Jersey.

The Court certified as a "Class" all persons and entities that purchased Novo ADRs between February 3, 2015 and February 2, 2017 inclusive (the "Class Period") and were damaged thereby. Excluded from the Class are: (i) Novo; (ii) any directors and officers of Novo during the Class Period and members of their immediate families; (iii) the subsidiaries, parents and affiliates of Novo; (iv) any firm, trust, corporation or other entity in which Novo has or had a controlling interest; and (v) the legal representatives, heirs, successors and assigns of any such excluded party.

The Court has directed that notice of the Court's certification of the Litigation as a class action on behalf of the Class be provided to such persons and entities. The Court has not yet decided in favor of Lead Plaintiffs or Defendants. Defendants have not been ordered to pay any money. No settlement has been reached. The Litigation is proceeding. There is no money available now and no guarantee that there will be in the future.

If you purchased Novo ADRs during the Class Period, you may be a "Class Member" and your rights may be affected by this Litigation. If you have not received a copy of the detailed "Notice of Pendency of Class Action" (the "Notice"), you may obtain a copy by contacting the Notice Administrator at: Novo Nordisk Securities Litigation, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91154, Seattle, WA 98111 or by calling 1-833-674-0167, or by downloading a copy at www.NovoNordiskSecuritiesLitigation.com. If you are a Class Member and did not receive the Notice by mail, please send your name and address to the Notice Administrator so that if any future notices are disseminated in connection with the Litigation, you will receive them.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Court-appointed Class Counsel:

Ryan Llorens

ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN

& DOWD LLP

655 West Broadway, Suite 1900

San Diego, CA 92101

www.rgrdlaw.com

1-800-449-4900 Katherine M. Sinderson

BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER

& GROSSMANN LLP

1251 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10020

www.blbglaw.com

1-800-380-8496

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class. If you want to remain a member of the Class, you do not need to do anything at this time other than retain your documentation reflecting your transactions in Novo ADRs during the Class Period. You will automatically be included in the Class, and you will be bound by the proceedings in this Litigation, including all past, present and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Class Member and do not wish to remain a member of the Class, you must take steps to exclude yourself from the Class. To exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion to the Notice Administrator postmarked no later than October 13, 2020, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the mailed Notice. If you choose to exclude yourself, you will not as part of this Litigation get money or benefits recovered, if any are awarded, at a later date.

This Notice is only a summary. For more information visit

www.NovoNordiskSecuritiesLitigation.com or call 1-833-674-0167.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK'S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY

SOURCE JND Legal Administration