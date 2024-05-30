Notice of Pendency of Class Action Involving All Persons who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Common Units of Energy Transfer LP between February 25, 2017 and November 11, 2019

SEATTLE, May 30, 2024

IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE EASTERN DISTRICT OF PENNSYLVANIA

ALLEGHENY COUNTY EMPLOYEES'

RETIREMENT SYSTEM, EMPLOYEES'

RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF THE CITY OF

BATON ROUGE AND PARISH OF EAST

BATON ROUGE, DENVER EMPLOYEES

RETIREMENT PLAN, INTERNATIONAL

ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS AND

AEROSPACE WORKERS NATIONAL

PENSION FUND, and IOWA PUBLIC

EMPLOYEES' RETIREMENT SYSTEM,

Individually and On Behalf of All Others

Similarly Situated, Plaintiffs, v. ENERGY TRANSFER LP, KELCY L.

WARREN, THOMAS E. LONG,

MARSHALL MCCREA, and MATTHEW S.

RAMSEY, Defendants. ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) Case No. 2:20-cv-00200-GAM

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

To:All persons who purchased or otherwise acquired common units of Energy Transfer LP between February 25, 2017, and November 11, 2019, inclusive.1

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, that the above-captioned action (the "Action") has been certified to proceed as a class action on behalf of the Class as defined above.

In the Action, Lead Plaintiffs allege that, during the period from February 25, 2017, through and including November 11, 2019, Defendants made materially misleading or false representations regarding Energy Transfer's construction of a set of pipeline projects across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, including the Mariner East 2 and Mariner East 2X pipelines.Defendants have denied and continue to deny that they violated the federal securities laws as alleged by Lead Plaintiffs. Please note :at this time, there is no judgment, settlement, or monetary recovery.A trial date has not yet been set by the Court.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. A full printed Notice of Pendency of Class Action (the "Notice") is currently being mailed to persons who have been identified as potential Class Members.In addition, you may obtain a copy of the Notice by downloading it from www.EnergyTransferSecuritiesLitigation.com or by contacting the Notice Administrator at:

Energy Transfer Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91415

Seattle, WA 98111

1-844-717-0724

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to the following representatives of Class Counsel:

Jeffrey W. Golan

Chad A. Carder

BARRACK, RODOS & BACINE

3300 Two Commerce Square

2001 Market Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

877-386-3304

John Rizio-Hamilton

Adam H. Wierzbowski

BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER

& GROSSMANN LLP

1251 Avenue of the Americas, 44th Floor

New York, New York 10020

800-380-8496

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class.If you want to remain a member of the Class, you do not need to do anything at this time other than to retain your documentation reflecting your transactions and holdings in Energy Transfer common units.If you are a Class Member and do not exclude yourself from the Class, you will be bound by the proceedings in this Action, including all past, present, and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable.If you move, or if the Notice was mailed to an old or incorrect address, please send the Notice Administrator written notification of your new address.

If you ask to be excluded from the Class, you will not be bound by any order or judgment of this Court in this Action, however you will not be eligible to receive a share of any money which might be recovered for the benefit of the Class.To exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion postmarked no later than July 16, 2024, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the full printed Notice.

Further information regarding this notice may be obtained by writing to the Notice Administrator at the address provided above.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT:

United States District Court for the

Eastern District of Pennsylvania

1 Before October 19, 2018, Energy Transfer LP was known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and its common unit ticker symbol was ETE.On October 19, 2018, Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. changed its name to Energy Transfer LP and changed its common unit ticker symbol to ET.

SOURCE JND Legal Administration