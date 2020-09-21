Notice of Pendency of Class Action Involving Purchasers of Perrigo Common Stock from April 21, 2015 and May 2, 2017

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY

ROOFER'S PENSION FUND, v. JOSEPH PAPA, et al.

No. 16-CV-2805-MCA-LDW

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

This notice is for:

(1) All persons who purchased Perrigo Co., plc's ("Perrigo") publicly traded common stock between April 21, 2015 and May 2, 2017, both dates inclusive, on the New York Stock Exchange or any other trading center within the United States and were damaged thereby;

(2) All persons who purchased Perrigo's publicly traded common stock between April 21, 2015 and May 2, 2017, both dates inclusive, on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and were damaged thereby; and

(3) All persons who owned Perrigo common stock as of November 12, 2015 and held such stock through at least 8:00 a.m. on November 13, 2015 (whether or not a person tendered their shares in response to tender offer of Mylan, N.V.).

Excluded from these Classes are the Defendants, any current or former officers or directors of Perrigo, the immediate family members of any Defendant or any current or former officer or director of Perrigo, and any entity that any Defendant owns or controls, or owned or controlled during the Class Period.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY.

YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY PROCEEDINGS IN THIS ACTION.

This Notice is being sent pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey (the "Court"). This Action has not been settled and continues to be litigated. No claim form need be filed at this time.

If you are a member of one or more Classes, your rights are affected by this Action, and you may have the right to participate in any recovery. You also have the right to exclude yourself from the Class(es) by December 3, 2020 in accordance with the directions set forth in the Notice, which is available at www.PerrigoSecuritiesLitigation.com or by writing the Notice Administrator at: Perrigo Securities Litigation c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91374, Seattle, WA 98111. Inquiries other than requests for notice may be made to Class Counsel:

Joshua B. Silverman, Esq.

POMERANTZ LLP

10 South LaSalle St.

Suite 3505

Chicago, IL 60603

(312) 377-1181

James A. Harrod, Esq.

BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER

& GROSSMANN LLP

1251 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10020

(212) 554-1400

Any questions visit www.PerrigoSecuritiesLitigation.com.

