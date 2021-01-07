Notice of Proposed Class Action Settlement Involving All Persons and Entities who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Publicly Traded Common Stock of Helios and Matheson Analytics, Inc.

SEATTLE, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

IN RE HELIOS AND MATHESON

ANALYTICS, INC. SECURITIES

LITIGATION Case No. 1:18-cv-06965-JGK CLASS ACTION

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, PROPOSED SETTLEMENT, AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

This notice affects all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded common stock of Helios and Matheson Analytics, Inc. during the period between August 15, 2017 and July 26, 2018, inclusive, and were damaged thereby (the "Class").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23 and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Southern District of New York, that the Court-appointed Class Representatives, on behalf of themselves and all members of the Class, and Theodore Farnsworth ("Farnsworth"), Stuart Benson ("Benson"), and Mitch Lowe ("Lowe" and collectively with Farnsworth, and Benson, the "Individual Defendants"), have reached a proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned class action (the "Action") in the amount of $8,250,000 (the "Settlement"). Plaintiffs estimate this represents an average recovery of $4.08 per damaged share of Helios common stock, before attorneys' fees and expenses, based on the estimated number of allegedly damaged shares of Helios common stock held through an alleged corrective disclosure that was statistically significant.

A hearing will be held before the Honorable John G. Koeltl, on May 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., in Courtroom 14A of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, 500 Pearl St., New York, NY 10007 (the "Settlement Hearing") to, among other things, determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice as provided in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated December 11, 2020; (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the settlement funds available for distribution to Class Members (the "Net Settlement Fund"); (iv) approve Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application; and (v) approve the Class Representatives' incentive awards. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing, or hold it telephonically or via videoconference, without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. A full Notice and Claim Form can be obtained by visiting the website of the Claims Administrator, www.heliosandmathesonsecuritieslitigation.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Helios and Matheson Analytics Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91384

Seattle, WA 98111

[email protected]

833-707-1451

Settlement Website: www.heliosandmathesonsecuritieslitigation.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice/Claim Form or for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:

LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP

Shannon L. Hopkins

1111 Summer Street, Suite 403

Stamford, CT 06905

www.zlk.com

203-992-4523

If you are a Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than June 7, 2021. If you are a Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice such that it is received no later than April 15, 2021. If you properly exclude yourself from the Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court, either by mail or in person, and be mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, such that they are received no later than April 15, 2021.

For any questions, visit www.HeliosAndMathesonSecuritiesLitigation.com or call toll-free at 833-707-1451.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR

DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: December 23, 2020



BY ORDER OF THE COURT UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

