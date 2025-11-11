Notice to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ)

The shareholders of Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ) (the "Company"), reg. no. 556383-9348, are hereby invited to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday, 15 December 2025 at 10.00 am at Setterwalls premises at Sturegatan 10 in Stockholm, Sweden.

KISTA, Sweden, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors has decided that shareholders also have the opportunity to exercise their voting rights by postal voting prior to the Meeting.

Right to participate and notice of participation at the Meeting

Shareholders who wish to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting must:

be recorded in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than on Friday 5 December 2025; and

notify the Company their intention to participate no later than Tuesday 9 December 2025, by email to [email protected] or via mail to the address Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB, att: Olivia Krantz, Box 1050, 101 39 Stockholm. The notification shall state name, personal identification number/ company registration number, daytime telephone number, number of shares held and proxies if applicable.

Right to participate and notice by postal voting

Shareholders who wish to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting by postal voting must:

be recorded in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than on Friday 5 December 2025; and

give notice of participation no later than Tuesday 9 December 2025, by casting the postal vote in accordance with the instructions below so that the postal voting form is received by the Company no later than that day.

A special form must be used for the postal vote. The form for postal voting is available on the Company's website, www.sivers-semiconductors.com. Completed and signed forms for postal voting can be sent by email to [email protected]. or via mail to the address Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB, att: Olivia Krantz, Box 1050, 101 39 Stockholm or

Shareholders may not provide special instructions or conditions in the postal vote. If so, the entire postal vote is invalid. Further instructions and conditions may be found in the postal voting form.

A shareholder who has voted by post may also attend the Meeting venue, provided that a notification has been made in accordance with the instructions under the heading "Right to participate and notice of participation at the Meeting" above. This means that postal voting does not constitute a notification also to attend the Meeting at the Meeting venue.

Nominee registered shares

To be entitled to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting at the Meeting venue or by postal voting, shareholders whose shares are held in the name of a nominee must, in addition to providing notification of their participation in the Extraordinary General Meeting, re-register the shares in their own name so that the shareholders are registered in the share register on the record date on 5 December 2025. This re-registration may be temporary (so-called "voting right registration") and is carried out through the nominee according to their procedures at a time predetermined by the nominee. Voting rights registration that has been completed by the nominee no later than Tuesday 9 December 2025, are considered when preparing the share register.



Proxies

If shareholders wish to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting at the venue or by postal voting through a proxy, a written and dated power of attorney signed by the shareholder must be enclosed with the notification. The power of attorney form is available on the Company's website www.sivers-semiconductors.com. If the shareholder is a legal entity, a registration certification or an equivalent authorisation document must be enclosed along with the notification.

Number of shares and votes

As per 10 November 2025, there are a total of 311,333,572 shares corresponding to 298,014,633.1 votes in the Company, comprising 296,534,751 ordinary shares and 14,798,821 shares of series C. The Company owns 1,116,214 ordinary shares and 14,798,821 shares of series C which may not be represented at the Meeting.

Shareholders' right to request information

The shareholders are reminded of their right, in accordance with Chapter 7 Section 32 of the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551), to request information from the Board and the CEO at the Meeting.

For information on how personal data is processed, see:

https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Integritetspolicy-bolagsstammor-svenska.pdf.

Proposal for agenda

Election of Chairman of the Meeting Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes Preparation and approval of the voting list Approval of the agenda Determination as to whether the Meeting has been duly convened Resolution to change the principles for appointment of the Nomination Committee and instruction for the Nomination Committee

Election of Chairman of the Meeting (item 1)

The Board of Directors proposes that Jörgen S. Axelsson is elected as Chairman of the Meeting.

Resolution to change the principles for appointment of the Nomination Committee and instruction for the Nomination Committee (item 6)

Achilles Capital AB (publ) has requested that the Extraordinary General Meeting resolves to change the current principles for appointment of the Nomination Committee and instruction for the Nomination Committee regarding the following:

Current wording

"The Nomination Committee shall consist of four members - one member appointed by each of the three largest shareholders in terms of voting rights and the Chairman of the Board of Directors."

Proposed new wording

"The Nomination Committee shall have three members representing the three largest shareholders as of 31 August. The chairman of the board shall be a co-opted member of the committee without any voting rights."

Under the Company's current instruction for the Nomination Committee, the Nomination Committee is responsible for preparing and presenting proposals to the Annual General Meeting on changes to the principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee and the instruction for the Nomination Committee.

Nomination Committee Recommendation:

Accordingly, the Nomination Committee, excluding the member appointed by Achilles Capital AB (publ), recommends that the Extraordinary General Meeting vote against the proposed new wording for the Nomination Committee and that the current instruction remain in force.

Documents

Documents to be handled at the Meeting are available to shareholders at the Company's head office at the address Torshamnsgatan 48 in Kista, Sweden and on the Company's website www.sivers-semiconductors.com. Copies of the documents will be sent free of charge to shareholders who so request and who provide their mailing address.

Kista in November 2025

Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

For more information please contact

Vickram Vathulya

CEO, Sivers Semiconductors

Tel: +46 (0)8 703 68 00

Email: [email protected]

