Notions Marketing Goes Live on Virto Commerce, Unlocking 24/7 Self-Service for Thousands of Retailers

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virto Commerce, a global leader in B2B ecommerce solutions, announces the successful launch of a modern B2B self-service platform for Notions Marketing, an international distributor of arts and crafts supplies serving thousands of independent retailers and large retail chains.

Delivered in partnership with systems integrator Luminos Labs, the new platform replaced a rigid legacy system that had long held the business back—and went live without disrupting a single active customer.

Notions Marketing cuts wholesale order processing time from 4 Hours to 5 minutes with Virto Commerce Post this

Notions Marketing manages an extensive catalog of fabrics, notions, and crafting essentials across a global wholesale customer base. For years, their ecommerce platform simply could not keep pace. Customers had to call or email to place orders. Contract pricing only appeared at checkout. Catalog restrictions were communicated manually by sales reps. And because the site required a login to browse, new buyers could not find it through search engines at all.

The business needed a platform that could do more—without throwing away what already worked.

A Platform Built for Wholesale, Not Adapted from B2C

Virto Commerce and Luminos Labs delivered a scalable B2B portal tailored to the realities of high-volume wholesale distribution. The team built 20+ targeted extensions across Virto's modular platform—spanning Orders, Search, Pricing, Customer, and Inventory—without touching the platform's core. That means future updates and new capabilities can be adopted without refactoring custom code.

Key integrations include real-time ERP connectivity for live pricing and inventory, inRiver PIM for product data sync, Authorize.net for PCI-compliant payment processing, Klaviyo for automated email, UPS for address validation, and Azure AD for single sign-on through the "My Notions" portal.

Bulk ordering—once a manual, error-prone process—now supports CSV import, barcode scanning, quick order by SKU, and saved purchasing lists. What used to take 2 to 4 hours by phone or email now takes about 5 minutes online.

"Virto Commerce wasn't just a technology vendor for us, they were a true partner throughout the entire transformation."

— Paula Patterson, Strategic Projects Manager, Notions Marketing

Zero Legacy Limits and a New Way to Win Customers

The platform preserves over 90% of the functionality Notions Marketing relied on from their legacy system—while opening capabilities that simply weren't possible before. Customers can now self-register, browse with contract-based pricing automatically applied, manage their organizational accounts, and check out in one step. Seasonal restocking, which once required back-and-forth with support, is now handled in minutes using "purchased before" filters and saved lists.

The storefront is also now publicly accessible without a login—fully indexed by search engines and open to prospective buyers browsing organically for the first time. That's a new customer acquisition channel the old platform could never support.

And the architecture is ready for what comes next. Virto's composable Commerce Innovation Platform fully supports expansion into B2C, multi-site operations, international storefronts, and multi-brand scenarios—without requiring another replatforming project.

"Notions Marketing shows what's possible when composable architecture meets a team that knows its customers. We're proud to support their growth."

— Alexander Siniouguine, Founder & CEO, Virto Commerce

About Virto Commerce

Virto Commerce, founded in 2011, is a global leader in B2B ecommerce and marketplace solutions. We provide enterprise-grade, fully composable digital commerce solutions—including Virto Marketplace and Virto Portal—for manufacturers, distributors, and large enterprises. Our mission is to help organizations manage massive catalogs, multi-region operations, and complex pricing structures without limits on growth. Virto's technology is trusted by global enterprises, including HEINEKEN, Cadillac, and Bosch.

Learn more at virtocommerce.com.

About Notions Marketing

Founded in the 1930s, Notions Marketing evolved from a small basement distributor into a leading global arts and crafts supplier. Acquired by Nicole Craft Brands in 2023, the company combines decades of industry expertise with a strong commitment to customer service. Based in Grand Rapids, Notions operates a 1.2 million square foot distribution center serving more than 10,000 retailers worldwide through B2B, B2C, and eCommerce fulfillment.

About Luminos Labs

Luminos Labs is a digital commerce systems integrator specializing in composable B2B platforms. The company partners with leading technology vendors to deliver tailored implementations that balance business continuity with modern architecture.

SOURCE Virto Commerce