Virto Commerce is named a Niche Player in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virto Commerce, a leading provider of composable digital commerce solutions, has been recognized as a Niche Player in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce.

Virto Commerce continues to be recognized, in our opinion, for its composable architecture that combines flexibility at both the platform and deployment levels. Its Commerce Innovation Platform gives enterprises control to design, deploy, customize, and scale each part of their solution.

"Our vision has always been to create the last ecommerce platform our customers will ever need," said Alexander Siniouguine, Founder & CEO at Virto Commerce. "We believe technology should empower companies to evolve freely, without being boxed into pre-built solutions that dictate how they operate or grow. That's what true composability means to us, and we're proud to see us recognized again in this year's Magic Quadrant."

Virto's Commerce Innovation Platform provides a cloud-agnostic, modular approach that lets customers run their commerce in Virto Cloud , any other cloud, or on-premises. The platform includes 80+ out-of-the-box features, production-ready AI and generative AI use cases: intent-based search, intelligent document processing, and AI-powered assistants for admin development.

These innovations have earned Virto Commerce the trust of global enterprises—HEINEKEN, Bosch, and Cadillac.

A complimentary copy of the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce is available on Virto's Knowledge Hub.

About Virto Commerce

Virto Commerce is a global leader in B2B ecommerce and marketplace solutions. We provide enterprise-grade, fully composable commerce solutions, including Virto Marketplace and Virto Portal .

