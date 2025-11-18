Virto Commerce is recognized as a Niche Player in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virto Commerce, a leading provider of composable digital commerce solutions, has been named a Niche Player in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce.

Virto Commerce continues to be recognized, in our opinion, for its true composable architecture that combines flexibility at both the platform and deployment levels. Its Commerce Innovation Platform gives enterprises full control to design, deploy, customize, and scale each part of their commerce solution.

Virto Commerce is recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce for the second consecutive year. Post this

"Our vision has always been to create the last ecommerce platform our customers will ever need. Flexible, powerful, and built for change," said Alexander Siniouguine, Founder & CEO at Virto Commerce. "Our clients—manufacturers, distributors, and large enterprises—have the freedom to shape their digital commerce like 3D printing. We believe technology should empower companies to evolve freely, without being boxed into pre-built solutions that dictate how they operate or grow. That's what true composability means to us, and that's why we're proud to see us recognized again in this year's Magic Quadrant."

Virto's Commerce Innovation Platform provides a cloud-agnostic, modular approach that lets customers run their commerce in Virto Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, or on-premises. The platform includes over 80 modular out-of-the-box Packaged Business Capabilities—from Catalog, Order, Pricing, and Inventory Management to Content, Search, DAM, PIM, and Marketplace capabilities.

Another key area of progress for Virto Commerce is AI maturity. The platform offers production-ready AI and generative AI use cases, including intent-based search, intelligent document processing, and AI-powered assistants for customer support and admin development.

These innovations and its client-centric Virto Guarantee approach have earned Virto Commerce the trust of global enterprises such as HEINEKEN, Bosch, and OMNIA Partners, who use Virto to power composable, multi-region solutions at scale.

A complimentary copy of the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce is available on Virto's Knowledge Hub .

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, Aditya Vasudevan, Ant Duffin, Mike Lowndes, Sandy Shen, Jason Daigler, Penny Gillespie, 3 November 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Virto Commerce

Virto Commerce, founded in 2011, is a global leader in B2B ecommerce and marketplace solutions. We provide enterprise-grade, fully composable digital commerce solutions—including Virto Marketplace and Virto Portal —for manufacturers, distributors, and large enterprises. Our mission is to help organizations manage massive catalogs, multi-region operations, and complex pricing structures without limits on growth.

At the heart of our offerings is the Commerce Innovation Platform, which supports AI-driven features and 80+ out-of-the-box Packaged Business Capabilities.

With proven success across industries such as manufacturing, retail, automotive, FMCG, and procurement, Virto Commerce is known for its client-centric approach, delivering personalized support, responsiveness, and a partnership mindset that ensures every deployment meets specific business goals.

For more information, visit virtocommerce.com .

SOURCE Virto Commerce