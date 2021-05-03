Nourish and Protect Your Skin with Eminence Organics' Vitamin C Classics

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eminence Organic Skin Care's lineup of powerhouse products brings the most effective and naturally potent vitamin C to your skin. This selection of vitamin C products from Eminence Organics is known for their ability to brighten, nourish and protect your skin. The potent combination of vitamins and antioxidants fights free radicals, supports skin's moisture barrier, minimizes fine lines and wrinkles, brightens skin, boosts skin cell regeneration, and increases collagen production. (A recent study from Eminence Organics on the effectiveness of the Citrus & Kale Potent C+E Serum, showed a "47% reduction in the appearance of free radical damage in just 3 hours."*)

Eminence Organics uses an exclusive formulation of vitamin C consisting of l-ascorbic acid (a highly potent form of vitamin C), sodium ascorbyl phosphate (also known as vitamin C salt), and naturally occurring vitamin C present in leafy green vegetables (kale, spinach, and broccoli sprouts) and citrus fruits. L-ascorbic acid is stabilized through the product's unique combination of vitamin E and ferulic acid, which ensure the vitamin C is in an environment where it is less prone to oxidation.

Citrus & Kale Potent C+E Serum ($110)



Reduce the signs of aging and protect your skin with this weightless advanced serum. Botanical ferulic acid stabilizes a unique blend of potent, non-irritating vitamin C to instantly brighten the skin, boost collagen production, and defend against free radical damage. Vitamin E calms inflammation while antioxidant-rich leafy greens provide additional free radical protection and improve skin elasticity for younger, brighter looking skin.

Citrus & Kale Potent C+E Masque ($70)



Nourish the skin with this superfood cream-gel masque enriched with potent vitamins C+E to brighten, protect and boost collagen production. Vitamin C derived from wholefood citrus ingredients reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and brightens dark spots, while vitamin E calms inflammation and leafy greens boost antioxidant protection. This treatment is perfect to layer over the Citrus & Kale Potent C+E Serum to optimize absorption.

Lime Refresh Tonique ($38)



Refresh your skin daily with this balancing vitamin C tonique. Freshly squeezed lime juice is packed with antioxidants and works as a natural astringent to tone the skin, while green tea provides extra antioxidant protection against harmful free radicals, and lavender calms and rejuvenates the skin to restore a balanced complexion.

*As evaluated by the reduction in UV induced reactive oxygen species (ROS) in human ex vivo skin after 3-hour application with a sunscreen product (versus applying a sunscreen product alone). Premature signs of skin aging can be attributed to ROS (a type of free radical).

About Eminence Organic Skin Care: Eminence Organic Skin Care provides natural, organic, and Biodynamic® skin care to leading spas in over 60 countries. Blending herbal craftsmanship, Hungarian skin rejuvenation techniques and hand-picked ingredients, the company crafts award-winning products both good for the earth and the skin. As a proud Certified B Corporation®, Eminence Organics continues to meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency for employees, customers, and the community. Through the Forests for the Future initiative, Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold and has planted over 17 million trees to date.

