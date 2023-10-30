Nov. 13th Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors who lost over $100,000 in with Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) shares purchased between November 2022, and May 2023 announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit on November 13, 2023 for certain investors in shares of Enviva Inc (NYSE: EVA).

Investors, who lost over $100,000 in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) purchased between November 3, 2022, and May 3, 2023, have certain options and there is a deadline coming up on November 13, 2023. ThoseNYSE: EVA investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On May 3, 2023, Enviva Inc lowered its Full Year 2023 guidance and suspended its dividend payments going forward. Enviva Inc predicted that its 2023 EBITDA would be significantly lower, and its net loss would be higher, stating that "contract labor is too high, discipline around repairs and maintenance spend is insufficient, wood input costs need to come down further and stay there, and utilization rates at specific plants need to improve and stabilize at those improved levels."

On September 13, 2023, a lawsuit was filed by aNYSE: EVA investor against Enviva Inc over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information about the financial condition of Enviva, including its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and net loss forecasts, liquidity position, capital allocations, operation costs, productivity, and the impact of these metrics on Enviva's ability to continue paying dividends in 2023.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

