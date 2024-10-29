Nov. 4th Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors who Lost over $100,000 in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) announced by Shareholders Foundation

News provided by

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Oct 29, 2024, 07:05 ET

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a deadline is coming up on November 4, 2024, in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) shares

Investors who purchased in excess of $100,000 in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: November 4, 2024. ThoseNASDAQ: GTLB investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On September 5, 2024, a lawsuit was filed against GitLab Inc. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning GitLab's ability to develop AI features that would generate code more efficiently and increase market demand for its DevSecOps platform.

Those who purchased shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
[email protected] 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

NYSE: SNAP Lawsuit Notice: 2021 and earlier Investors in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) should contact the Shareholders Foundation

NYSE: SNAP Lawsuit Notice: 2021 and earlier Investors in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) should contact the Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NYSE: SNAP shares. Investors who purchased shares of...
NYSE: HUM Lawsuit against Directors filed - Investors in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) should contact the Shareholders Foundation

NYSE: HUM Lawsuit against Directors filed - Investors in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) should contact the Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed by a NYSE: HUM investor against certain directors of Humana Inc. Investors who...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics