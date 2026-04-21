NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY ANNOUNCES 2026 COMMENCEMENT SPEAKERS

Sylvia Earle, Ph.D.

Speaking at the Graduate/Professional Ceremony for Arts & Sciences and Education

Dr. Sylvia Earle is a pioneering marine biologist, National Geographic Explorer, and leading voice for ocean conservation. A graduate of Duke University and former chief scientist of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), she has spent more than 7,000 hours underwater and led more than 100 expeditions, earning international recognition for her groundbreaking work. Known as "Her Deepness," she is the founder of Mission Blue, an initiative to protect vital marine ecosystems. Her work has transformed global understanding of the ocean and inspires others to take bold action to protect the planet and build a more sustainable future.

Guy Harvey, Ph.D.

Speaking at the Undergraduate Ceremony for Arts & Sciences, Computing, and Law

Dr. Guy Harvey is a world-renowned marine artist, conservationist, scientist, and educator whose work combines science and storytelling to promote ocean stewardship. He holds degrees in marine biology from the University of Aberdeen and a Ph.D. in fisheries science from the University of the West Indies, reflecting a strong foundation in research and fieldwork. Widely recognized for his vivid and scientifically accurate depictions of marine life, Harvey uses art to highlight the importance of ocean conservation. Through the Guy Harvey Foundation and the Guy Harvey Oceanographic Center at NSU, he supports marine research, conservation efforts, and education programs for youth worldwide.

Jeff Selingo

Speaking at the Graduate/Professional Ceremony for Nursing, Osteopathic Medicine, and Rehabilitation Sciences

Jeff Selingo is a leading voice on the future of higher education, a New York Times bestselling author, and a longtime journalist. A former editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education and contributor to The Atlantic, he has spent more than 25 years examining how colleges and universities prepare students for an evolving workforce. He is the author of "College (Un)Bound" and "Who Gets In and Why," and most recently "Dream School," continuing his exploration of admissions, student success, and the evolving link between education and careers. As a speaker and adviser, Selingo helps people navigate change and encourages graduates to think critically, adapt, and define success on their own terms.

Alan Peterson, Ph.D.

Speaking at the Graduate/Professional Ceremony for Business, Computing, and Psychology

Dr. Alan Peterson is a distinguished researcher, clinician, and educator whose work has significantly advanced the understanding of trauma, resilience, and psychological health. An NSU alumnus and nationally recognized leader in clinical psychology, he is a professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio. His research, which focuses on posttraumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, sleep disorders, chronic pain, and suicide prevention, particularly among military personnel, veterans, and first responders, has helped improve treatment outcomes and expand access to care.

Scott E. Parazynski, M.D.

Speaking at the Graduate/Professional Ceremony for Dental Medicine, Optometry, and Pharmacy

Dr. Scott Parazynski is a physician, inventor, entrepreneur, and explorer whose career spans the frontiers of space, medicine, and innovation. As a NASA astronaut, he flew on five Space Shuttle missions and conducted multiple spacewalks, contributing to advancements in human spaceflight and scientific discovery. A graduate of Stanford University and Stanford's School of Medicine, he brings a uniquely interdisciplinary perspective to exploration and problem-solving through his training in emergency and aerospace medicine. Dr. Parazynski has summited Mount Everest and founded companies at the intersection of healthcare and technology, reflecting a lifelong commitment to pushing boundaries and reminding graduates that progress belongs to those willing to venture into the unknown.

Daniel Coyle

Speaking at the Graduate/Professional Ceremony for College of Law and the Undergraduate Ceremony for Allopathic Medicine, Nursing, and Osteopathic Medicine

Daniel Coyle is a New York Times bestselling author and acclaimed storyteller whose work explores how individuals and teams develop excellence. A contributing editor to Outside Magazine, he has spent decades studying high-performing groups, from elite medical groups to championship athletes, military units, and innovative organizations around the world. He has authored influential books, including "The Talent Code" and "The Culture Code," which blend neuroscience, psychology, and case studies to uncover how performance, learning, and culture can be cultivated in any field. Through his work as a speaker and adviser, Coyle helps individuals and organizations unlock potential and thrive in complex environments. His work also resonates with the legal profession, where sound judgment, disciplined thinking, and institutional trust shape justice and public confidence.

Rowan Parks, M.D., FRCSEd, FRSCI

Speaking at the Graduate/Professional Ceremony for Allopathic Medicine and Health Sciences

Dr. Rowan Parks is a globally respected surgeon, educator, and healthcare leader whose influence spans clinical practice, academic medicine, and international leadership. He is professor of surgical sciences at the University of Edinburgh and immediate past president of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh. A specialist in hepato-pancreato-biliary surgery, Dr. Parks has published extensively and contributed to surgical training programs around the world and is committed to integrating research, education, and compassionate patient care. He inducted NSU President Harry K. Moon into the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh as a leader of one of the world's most respected medical institutions.

Leland C. (Lee) Pillsbury

Speaking at the Undergraduate Ceremony for Business, Education, and Psychology

Lee Pillsbury is an entrepreneur and investor whose work has helped shape the modern global hospitality and travel industry. He has founded or cofounded more than 15 companies and started a leading venture capital firm in travel technology. A Cornell University graduate and former Marriott International executive, Pillsbury co-founded Thayer Lodging Group, one of the most successful hotel real estate investment platforms in the industry, before co-founding Thayer Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on travel and technology innovation, backing companies that are redefining how people experience and move through the world. Across his career, Pillsbury has combined operational expertise with forward-looking investment strategy, helping to shape hospitality as a service industry and a global asset class. He is deeply committed to higher education and the development of the next generation of leaders through initiatives that foster entrepreneurship, innovation, and long-term impact.

For more commencement information, including the schedule of ceremonies and speakers, visit:

https://www.nova.edu/commencement/speakers/index.html

SOURCE Nova Southeastern University