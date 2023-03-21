Nova Ukraine Delivers Monthly Record for Generators to Ukraine

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This past January 2023, Nova Ukraine and partner Razom for Ukraine delivered 1263 generators to Ukraine, a world record in generator deliveries for Ukraine. Nova Ukraine and Razom for Ukraine began fundraising for critical equipment, such as generators, immediately after the start of the systematic bombardment and the widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure. The team's biggest challenge was coordinating and executing the delivery of the equipment.

On December 20, 2022, in Lviv, Nova Ukraine and Razom for Ukraine set a goal of delivering 1001 generators to Ukraine within 30 days, including purchase, procurement, and shipment. The total delivered surpasses the target by more than 250 generators.

In the absence of reliable electricity after months of shelling, generators are essential items for many hospitals, schools, and other community centers, where refugees and other civilians go for aid. Nova Ukraine and Razom for Ukraine would like to thank their fundraisers, donors, and the thousands of people whose contributions in funding and logistics made this accomplishment possible.

About Nova Ukraine

Nova Ukraine is a nonprofit organization established in 2014 in response to the Russian occupation of Crimea and the initial invasion of Donbas. Their work touches all aspects of the humanitarian crisis, including the procurement of important medical equipment, delivery of supplies and food stuffs, and the coordination of evacuation efforts. Thanks to donors and supporters, tens of millions of dollars have been raised to support these projects.

For more about Nova Ukraine, to learn, donate, or to see how you or your organization can get involved, visit www.novaukraine.org or contact us at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Michael Khain

408-771-8418

[email protected]

SOURCE Nova Ukraine