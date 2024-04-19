Nova Ukraine Supports New House Bills for Ukraine Aid

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Ukraine, a California based nonprofit supporting Ukraine's fight for liberty, extends its backing to two critical pieces of legislation, H.R. 8035 - Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024 and H.R.8038 - 21st Century Peace through Strength Act , currently advancing in the U.S. House of Representatives. Under Speaker Johnson's common-ground initiative, these proposals have also garnered strong support from the Biden administration, showcasing bipartisanship in these challenging times.

The proposed legislation expedites and enhances U.S. support for Ukraine which continues to face unprecedented challenges. Delays in the legislative process are not merely setbacks but have deadly consequences for those depending on this vital support. Nova Ukraine director Dr. Igor L. Markov explains "These bills are good for Ukraine, and we hope for a strong bipartisan vote in the House come Saturday." We are following the amendments to these bills being discussed in the House and hope that the essence of the bills does not change.

Nova Ukraine urges all those who stand with Ukraine to contact their representatives today (make sure to mention your name and ZIP code) and express support of H.R. 8035 and H.R. 8038. "Your voice matters! Every call, every email, and every conversation counts," said co-chairman Nick Bilogorskiy.

About Nova Ukraine:

Nova Ukraine is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine and raising awareness about Ukraine in the United States and throughout the world. Through various projects and initiatives, Nova Ukraine aims to support Ukraine's fight for liberty, emphasizing the importance of international solidarity and advocacy efforts.

Nova Ukraine is a U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to helping build a more democratic and prosperous Ukraine. Nova Ukraine has delivered over $95 million for humanitarian aid since February 24th, 2022.

