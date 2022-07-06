Nova Ukraine Receives $1M Donation from Zapier for Refugees in Ukraine

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Ukraine has received a generous $1 million donation from Zapier to support Ukrainian refugees and asylum seekers. This amount represents every dollar Zapier has made from Russian and Belarusian accounts.

We're proud to have been selected by Zapier as the recipient of a $1 million donation, said Igor Markov, Director of Nova Ukraine. As we continue to face unprecedented aggression from Russia, this donation will help us save lives in Ukraine by delivering food and medical supplies, supporting evacuation, building bomb shelters and funding basic infrastructure.

You can find Zapier's full statement here.

About Zapier: Zapier is the leader in no-code automation, always making it easier to automate workflows and move data across 5000+ apps. Learn more at Zapier.com

About Nova Ukraine: Nova Ukraine is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine and strengthening the country's democratic society. Founded in 2014, Nova Ukraine has redoubled its efforts in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We work with our partners in Ukraine and around the world to help refugees and provide humanitarian efforts to those impacted by the war.

For more information, contact [email protected] or see our website, Novaukraine.org.

Igor Markov

[email protected]

+1 734-255-9719

NovaUkraine website

