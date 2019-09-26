Novant Health board nationally recognized for exemplary commitment to diversity and inclusion

"We are humbled that Novant Health's board of trustees was recognized for its prioritization of diversity, inclusion and equity," said G. Patrick Phillips, chairman of Novant Health's board of trustees. "Diversity and inclusion are core values for Novant Health and that means a culture change approach that is connected to our organization's imperatives. It is important to the board of trustees to develop strategies that improve diversity, inclusion and equity for all of our team members, our communities and the patients that entrust us with their healthcare."

Nominations were evaluated by an independent election committee composed of leading corporate directors and executives. Novant Health won for the nonprofit category and was honored at the NACD NXT Recognition Gala during NACD's annual Global Board Leaders' Summit on Sept. 23, at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C.

"We are proud that Novant Health's board of trustees was recognized for its prioritization of diversity, inclusion and equity," said Carl S. Armato, president and chief executive officer for Novant Health. "The board has remained steadfast in support of Novant Health's commitment to permeating diversity, inclusion and equity as an essential element of our culture."

Novant Health has a comprehensive, systemwide strategic plan for embedding diversity, inclusion and equity throughout the system. In addition to comprehensive education related to diversity, inclusion and equity, Novant Health has implemented councils and advisory groups that identify, support and monitor diversity, inclusion and equity initiatives.

"We are a mission-driven organization focused on improving the health of our communities and understanding the make-up and needs associated with those communities and the challenges they face," said Tanya Blackmon, executive vice president and chief diversity, inclusion and equity officer for Novant Health. "Our business resource groups, consisting of team members with diverse backgrounds, and community advisory groups, help us understand and engage with communities and ultimately help us find ways to eliminate healthcare disparities these groups face. With their assistance, we've been able to develop remarkable programs that address the most pressing needs of the communities we serve, particularly among excluded groups."

Novant Health is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient facilities and hospitals that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Georgia. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,600 physicians and over 28,000 employees that provide care at over 640 locations, including 15 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2019, Forbes ranked the organization first in North Carolina and 38th nationally on its 2019 Best Employers for Diversity list. Novant Health provided more than $883 million in community benefit, including financial assistance and services, in 2018.

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 20,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today's directors are well prepared for tomorrow's challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years.

