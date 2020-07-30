Novant Health publishes cancer survivor book

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When a person first receives a cancer diagnosis, their first thought is often "Why me?" To empower and uplift cancer patients, family members, and caregivers with a message of hope, Novant Health has published "The Unexpected Gift: Profiles in Courage from Cancer Survivorship."

The book features 21 first-person essays, including a forward by Carl S. Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health and an introduction by Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown, a physician, community leader and cancer survivor.

"There's something within us that cannot be quantified, that cannot be easily measured, and that is an individual's spirit," states Garmon-Brown. "Cancer itself is not a gift, but how you deal with it can turn into one. Our hope is that these stories will contribute to your resiliency."

The book features stories of both men and women from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and ages with a variety of types and stages of cancer. Their personal essays explore themes of sharing the cancer experience with one's community, positive personality traits developing in times of trial, the deepening of faith, taking stewardship of one's physical wellness, and perseverance.

"Interviewing survivors and their families has shown a light of so much goodness in my life as I am sure it will for readers," said Stuart Horwitz, award-winning editor of Novant Health's book. "What these spokespeople share, in direct and nontechnical language, is not only inspiring — it is life-changing."

Novant Health is an integrated network of physician clinics, hospitals and outpatient facilities. As a leading health care provider, Novant Health encompasses nearly 700 locations, including 15 hospitals and hundreds of physician clinics offering advanced medical treatments in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Novant Health Cancer Care is one of the top cancer programs in the nation, receiving national recognition for demonstrating outstanding outcomes in diagnosis and treatment from organizations like The American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer.

Copies of the book may be purchased at NovantHealth.org/theunexpectedgift, on Amazon, or at all Novant Health hospital gift shops. Proceeds from book benefit the Novant Health Foundation, whose mission is to engage and connect donors to Novant Health programs and initiatives that save lives and improve the health of the communities they serve.

About Novant Health

Novant Health is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient facilities and hospitals that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Georgia. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,600 physicians and over 29,000 employees that provide care at nearly 700 locations, including 15 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2020, Novant Health was the only healthcare system in North Carolina to be included on Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity list. Diversity MBA Magazine has also ranked Novant Health third on its 2019 list of "Best Places for Women & Diverse Managers to Work." Novant Health provided more than $993.2 million in community benefit, including financial assistance and services, in 2019.

For more information, please visit our website at NovantHealth.org. You can also follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

