NOVATAE RISK GROUP NAMES BRIAN VOORHEES MANAGING DIRECTOR, PERSONAL LINES

DALLAS, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novatae Risk Group (Novatae), the wholesale insurance business of World Insurance Associates (World), announced that Brian Voorhees will be joining the company as its new managing director of personal lines. In this role, Brian will lead Novatae's personal lines with responsibility for setting strategic direction, driving growth and delivering strong operational and financial performance. He will oversee the expansion of product offerings, strengthen carrier and broker partnerships and guide the evolution of underwriting and placement capabilities to support scalable client-focused growth.

Brian Voorhees

Voorhees is a seasoned insurance executive with extensive experience across underwriting, business development, product management and operational leadership. Most recently, he directed day-to-day operations for Applied Home National Underwriters where he led underwriting strategy, growth initiatives, broker relationships and a nationwide team supporting the high-net-worth market. Prior to that, Voorhees served as vice president of business development at NatGen Premier, managing a $750 million portfolio and helping launch the organization's mass affluent and high-net-worth segments. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at ACE Private Risk Services and Chubb Personal Insurance after beginning his career as an independent agent across personal and commercial lines.

"Brian's depth of experience and leadership across underwriting, operations and distribution make him an outstanding addition to our organization," said Nick Greggains, president of Novatae. "His strategic mindset and proven ability to scale platforms while maintaining underwriting integrity align perfectly with our vision for continued growth and excellence."

"Throughout my career, I've been passionate about building strong teams, developing disciplined underwriting strategies and delivering meaningful solutions for brokers and clients," said Brian Voorhees, managing director, personal lines. "I'm excited to leverage that experience to support long-term growth and innovation within the high-net-worth and specialty insurance sectors for Novatae."

About Novatae Risk Group

Novatae Risk Group (Novatae) is a full-service wholesale insurance brokerage, underwriting manager and Lloyd's Coverholder, providing brokers and their clients with specialty insurance products and services for complex and hard-to-place risks across a broad spectrum of property, casualty and specialty lines. Novatae, the wholesale division of World Insurance Associates LLC, serves more than 6,000 clients from 37 offices across the U.S. and the U.K. For more information, please visit www.novatae.com.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates (World) is a nationally ranked financial services organization headquartered in Iselin, N.J., that serves its clients from more than 250 offices across the U.S. and U.K. World's comprehensive network of brokers and specialists empower people to make informed decisions to improve their risk management outcomes, modernize their benefits programs and help achieve their long-term financial goals. Using data-driven analytics, World's advisors innovate new products and solutions tailored to clients' needs across commercial and personal insurance and bonds, employee and executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan services, private client services and payroll & HR solutions. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

SOURCE Novatae Risk Group