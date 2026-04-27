NOVATAE RISK GROUP NAMES J. CLAY KADLIC NEW VP STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

DALLAS, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novatae Risk Group (Novatae), the wholesale insurance business of World Insurance Associates (World), announced that J. Clay Kadlic has joined the company as its new vice president of strategic partnerships. In this role, Kadlic will lead the development and execution of strategic partnership initiatives that support Novatae's continued growth, enhance retail distribution capabilities, and strengthen key carrier relationships.

J. Clay Kadlic

Kadlic has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry primarily in business development and national relationship management. Throughout his career he has held national account and brokerage roles at H.W. Kaufman Group, Burns & Wilcox Brokerage, and Swett & Crawford. Kadlic holds a B.S.B.A. in Finance and Economics from Robert Morris University.

"Clay's reputation for strengthening partnerships and expanding market opportunities will no doubt serve him well in this critical role," said Nick Greggains, president of Novatae. "I am delighted that he is joining the team and have complete confidence he will nurture and develop our alliances aligned with our long-term vision."

"I am excited to join Novatae during its growth phase and to help shape its market capabilities," said Kadlic. "I'm a firm believer in a relationship-first mindset and collaborative approach and look forward to partnering with our clients and partners in that capacity."

About Novatae Risk Group

Novatae Risk Group (Novatae) is a full-service wholesale insurance brokerage, underwriting manager and Lloyd's Coverholder, providing brokers and their clients with specialty insurance products and services for complex and hard-to-place risks across a broad spectrum of property, casualty and specialty lines. Novatae is the wholesale division of World Insurance Associates LLC, serving more than 6,000 clients from 37 offices across the U.S. and the U.K. For more information, please visit www.novatae.com.

SOURCE Novatae Risk Group