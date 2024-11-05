Novatech Appoints Ted Becker as Division President of Print, Leading Strategic Expansion in Managed Office Solutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novatech, a leading provider of nationwide Managed Office Solutions, is proud to announce the promotion of Ted Becker to Division President of Print for Novatech, ManagedPrint, and Pahoda. In this new capacity, Becker will drive the division's sales and service operations, fortifying Novatech's commitment to elevating service excellence and delivering comprehensive, customer-centered print and managed solutions.

Ted Becker

With over 26 years of industry experience, Ted Becker has been pivotal in shaping Novatech's approach to service leadership. Since joining Novatech five years ago, Becker has introduced strategic initiatives that align service operations, empowering Novatech to deliver solutions that not only meet but often exceed the expectations of its clients. His hands-on leadership and focus on operational alignment have played an essential role in establishing Novatech as a preferred partner in the print and managed office sectors.

"Ted's unwavering commitment to excellence and his deep connections with our manufacturer partners have helped us raise the standard in Managed Office Solutions," said Dan Cooper, CEO of Novatech. "His promotion to Division President reflects our confidence in his leadership as we push forward into new territories of innovation and market expansion. Ted's strategic acumen will drive our print and managed services forward, bringing our clients more seamless, efficient technology solutions."

As Novatech continues to expand its Managed Office footprint, Ted's vision for scalable, client-focused services will be instrumental in delivering solutions that empower businesses to operate smoothly and securely. Under his leadership, the Print Division will accelerate Novatech's broader mission to provide a single point of contact for technology needs, maximizing uptime and enhancing productivity for businesses nationwide.

About Novatech

Novatech, headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is an award-winning provider of business technology solutions, specializing in Managed Office Services that streamline technology for businesses nationwide. Novatech offers a comprehensive portfolio of IT, print, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions, ensuring seamless technology integration so companies can focus on their core operations. As one single point of contact for all technology needs, Novatech maximizes productivity, data security, and uptime, eliminating the need for multiple vendors. Committed to innovation and exceptional customer experiences, Novatech transforms how businesses manage technology, ensuring seamless operations and superior support. For more information, visit novatech.net.

Media Contact

Jim Haney, Vice President of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 615-784-5444

SOURCE Novatech