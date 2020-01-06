Novatek Adopts CEVA Audio/Voice DSP and Software for Smart TV SoCs

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Electronics Show - CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, today announced that Novatek Microelectronics, a leading fabless chip design company specializing in the design, development and sales of a wide range of display driver ICs & SoC solutions, has licensed and deployed the CEVA-X2 Audio DSP, ClearVox™ voice front-end software, and WhisPro™ speech recognition software to incorporate always-on far-field voice wakeup and control functionality in its multi microphone enabled smart TV System-on-Chip (SoC) lineup.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Novatek and bring the power of the voice user interface to their smart TV SoCs," said Moshe Sheier, Vice President of Marketing at CEVA. "Our CEVA-X2 DSP together with our ClearVox and WhisPro voice software packages allow Novatek to add new features that create a unique and tailored multilingual voice experience for their customers."

Developed in-house and leveraging CEVA's vast expertize in audio and voice processing, ClearVox incorporates advanced algorithms that cope with different acoustic scenarios and microphone configurations, including optimized software for speaker direction of arrival, multi-mic beamforming, noise suppression and acoustic echo cancellation, as well as the related firmware and driver software. CEVA's WhisPro operates in tandem with ClearVox and offers customers like Novatek a robust CEVA DSP-based speech recognition solution for always-listening devices such as smart TVs, smart speakers, smartphones and Bluetooth® earbuds to interact with cloud-based voice assistant services. This holistic integration of voice pre-processing and neural network algorithms delivers a high recognition rate even in noisy environments and in far field use-cases, while operating locally on the edge device, thereby maintaining user privacy and providing minimal latency. CEVA's ClearVox and WhisPro are optimized for the CEVA-X2 high performance audio/voice DSP designed for intensive audio applications in smart home, mobile, and automotive markets. The CEVA-X2 DSP is using 5-way VLIW micro-architecture and is offering parallel processing with dual scalar compute engines, support for Single Instruction Multiple Data (SIMD), as well as optional floating point units for high accuracy algorithms. For more information on CEVA's audio, voice and speech solutions, visit https://www.ceva-dsp.com/app/audio-voice-and-speech/.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. We offer Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are key enabling technologies for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device and audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For wireless IoT, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax) and NB-IoT. Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube , Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/74483/ceva__inc__logo.jpg

SOURCE CEVA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ceva-dsp.com

