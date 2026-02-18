Novel Digital Endpoint Solutions for Early and Mid-Phase Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into selecting and validating digital endpoints in early and mid-phase studies, including what makes an endpoint scientifically robust, feasible and appropriate for early phase development. Attendees will learn how early-phase studies are used to refine endpoints and assess feasibility. The featured speakers will share operational considerations for implementing digital endpoints across sites and CROs, including site readiness, training, data quality and managing added complexity. Attendees will understand how to design endpoints for continuity from early development into Phase III, including how to minimize rework by building for scalability, reproducibility and regulatory acceptance. The speakers will discuss the role of imaging and patient-reported outcomes in early oncology development, mentioning when and why these measures add value for dose optimization, safety and early efficacy signaling.

Early and mid-phase trials are where critical development decisions are made, yet many programs still rely on endpoints that are hard to scale, justify or operationalize globally.

In this webinar, Clario's scientific and operational experts are joined by Tina Soulis, Founder and Director of Alithia Life Sciences, who brings a regional perspective from Australia's early-phase clinical trial ecosystem. Together, they'll explore how digital endpoints, including eCOA, medical imaging and cardiac testing, can be implemented early in development to generate stronger evidence, reduce variability and support regulatory engagement.

Using Australia as a practical example, the session shows how early digital strategies can lay a scalable foundation for global later phase success.

Register for this webinar to learn how a digital endpoint strategy implemented in early and mid-phase development can strengthen evidence generation and support regulatory confidence.

Join Todd Rudo (Moderator), MD, EVP, Chief Medical Officer, Clario; Tina Soulis, Founder and Director, Alithia Life Sciences; Kelly Dumais, PhD, Senior Director and Global Head of eCOA Science and Consulting, Clario; and Anu Bansal, MD, MS, VP Medical Imaging, Oncology, Clario, for the live webinar on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 11am AEDT/Australia-Eastern (Monday, March 9, 2026 at 8pm EST/N. America).

