Novelis Accelerates Sustainability Goals with 3x30 Initiative

Company Sets Ambitious Targets to Further Increase Recycled Content, Reduce Carbon Emissions and Lead the Industry to Circularity

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today announced its new sustainability initiative to advance aluminum as the material of choice for circular solutions. With Novelis 3x30 the company aims to set ambitious, carbon-related sustainability goals and identify priorities to accelerate the company's decarbonization and circularity efforts.

Novelis 3x30

"Novelis 3x30 is our roadmap to going further, faster in our efforts to decarbonize our products and increase the circularity of aluminum," said Steve Fisher, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novelis Inc. "Novelis has long been a sustainability leader in our industry, but we need to accelerate our progress and help our customers achieve their own goals for decarbonization in a shorter timeframe. We are committed to innovating and implementing solutions that significantly decarbonize aluminum and make it the material of choice for the circular economy."

Growing consumer preference for sustainable products is driving increased demand for lower-carbon solutions, including the adoption of aluminum in the automotive; beverage, food and cosmetics packaging; building and construction; and aerospace industries, among others. The company believes the 3x30 vision will enable the company to help its customers achieve their sustainability goals faster by focusing on three objectives to reach by the end of 2030:

1. Pushing the boundaries on recycled content in its products by increasing its average recycled content to 75%, from today's 63%.

2. Becoming the lowest-emissions, flat-rolled products aluminum provider at less than 3 tonnes of CO2e per tonne of flat rolled product (FRP) shipped.

3. Continuing first-mover investments to lead the industry to circularity.

Novelis 3x30 builds on the company's previous sustainability achievements, including a 10 percentage points increase in its average recycled content and 27% reduction in carbon emissions in fiscal year (FY) 2024 from its FY16 baseline. The achievements have pushed Novelis to the industry forefront with an average recycled content of 63%.

"We've made tremendous progress toward creating a more circular economy for aluminum," said Pierre Labat, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, Novelis, Inc. "The 3x30 vision strengthens our commitment to leading the industry toward decarbonization and is essential to our company purpose of Shaping a Sustainable World Together. As we look to the future, the success of Novelis 3x30 will be dependent on a company-wide effort by our employees, along with meaningful collaborations with our customers, suppliers and research partners."

Forward-Looking Statements

