Novelis Aluminium powers sustainable Urban Regeneration at Milan's Torre Seta

ZURICH, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., a leading sustainable aluminium solutions provider and the world leader in aluminium rolling and recycling, today announced its contribution to the ambitious regeneration of Torre Seta, a landmark project redefining Milan's architectural identity while prioritizing safety and sustainability. The redevelopment follows the severe fire that damaged the building in August 2021 and led to its complete refurbishment starting in late 2024. Rather than demolishing the existing structure, the project preserves its robust reinforced concrete core and introduces a modern façade designed for performance and aesthetics, with completion expected around mid‑2026.

Low-Carbon Construction without Compromise

"Torre Seta is a perfect example of how aluminium can enable low-carbon urban regeneration," said Laura Basile, Director of Operations for Novelis in Italy. "By combining fire safety, recyclability, and design flexibility, we help architects and developers create buildings with modern aesthetics that also meet today's environmental and safety standards."

As part of this transformation, Novelis supplied 35 tons of aluminium alloy made from 90% recycled content, reinforcing the project's commitment to environmental responsibility. The alloy, produced at the Novelis' Pieve Emanuele plant in Italy, delivers a remarkably low carbon footprint thanks to extensive use of recycled aluminium.

"Torre Seta demonstrates how existing structures can be transformed rather than replaced, turning a past critical event into an opportunity for regeneration. After the fire that affected the former building, resilience and material performance became central to our design approach. Working with Novelis' low carbon, high recycled aluminium allowed us to combine sustainability with advanced façade engineering, ensuring durability, fire performance and long-term adaptability," reflects Project Manager Giuseppe Enea of Studio Marco Piva, the architectural firm that designed the new building. "Furthermore, the selection of liquid-coated, folded aluminium panels for the façade, fully recyclable at the end of their life cycle, helps minimize the project's environmental impact, ensuring greater sustainability over the long term. The result is an architectural skin that embodies environmental responsibility, technical precision, and structural endurance."

The aluminium was delivered as Super Windy® pre-painted coils, engineered for exceptional durability and versatility in architectural applications. This material offers superior bending properties, paint elasticity to prevent cracking, and resistance to aggressive environmental agents.

Fire Safety, Sustainability, and Aesthetic Excellence Combined

The new façade at Torre Seta integrates non-combustible aluminium panels classified A2s1, d0 under EN 135011:2018, ensuring compliance with stringent fire safety standards. Beyond these technical strengths, the liquid-coated and press-folded aluminium panels deliver a distinctive architectural expression, merging modern aesthetics with long term durability to define the building's renewed visual identity.

