Novelis Brings its "Recycle for Good" Campaign to the 2019 Kentucky Derby

"Our Kentucky roots date back almost 35 years with plants in Berea, our joint venture Logan Aluminum in Russellville and our plant under construction in Guthrie that combined provide more than 1,500 jobs," said Marco Palmieri, Senior Vice President and President, Novelis North America. "What better place to showcase the importance of recycling than during the 'Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports ® ' where nearly 370,000 beverages in aluminum cans are consumed?"

On average and depending on region, Novelis and its Recycle for Good partners collect 1.5 to three million used beverage cans to fully fund a Habitat for Humanity home.

"We take pride in providing the world with a product that is 100 percent recyclable," Palmieri said. "It only takes about 60 days for a can to be recycled and back on store shelves. We're hoping our partnership with the 2019 Derby will not only raise awareness for the importance of recycling, but also help put a roof over at least one Kentucky family."

"We're proud to partner with Novelis and offer our guests a recycling program that has enduring community impact," said Kristin Warfield, Vice President of Partnerships, Churchill Downs.

Novelis recycles more than 65 billion used beverage cans each year, turning them back into aluminum sheet to produce new cans. Recycling aluminum requires just five percent of the energy used to produce primary aluminum with only five percent of the associated greenhouse gases, resulting in greater carbon reduction and a safer environment.

About the Kentucky Derby

The $3 million Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Inaugurated in 1875, the legendary 1 1/4-mile race for three-year-olds is the oldest continuously held major sporting event in North America and the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown series. Also known as, "The Run for the Roses" and "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports," the Kentucky Derby is the most attended horserace in the nation, with approximately 160,000 attendees. www.KentuckyDerby.com.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose to shape a sustainable world together. As a global leader in innovative products and services and the world's largest recycler of aluminum, we partner with customers in the automotive, beverage can and specialties industries to deliver solutions that maximize the benefits of sustainable lightweight aluminum throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, operates in 10 countries, has approximately 11,000 employees and recorded $11.5 billion in revenue for its 2018 fiscal year. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai, India. For more information, visit novelis.com and follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/Novelis Inc. and Twitter at twitter.com/Novelis.

