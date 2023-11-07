Novelis Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Novelis Inc.

07 Nov, 2023, 06:40 ET

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Q2 Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights

  • Net income attributable to our common shareholder of $157 million, down 14% YoY; Net income excluding special items was $180 million, down 11% YoY
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $484 million, down 4% YoY
  • Rolled product shipments of 933 kilotonnes, down 5% YoY
  • Adjusted EBITDA per tonne shipped of $519, up 1% YoY

Novelis Inc., a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today reported results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

"We are pleased to see another quarter of sequential improvement in Adjusted EBITDA, driven by initial demand recovery in our core beverage packaging sheet end market as industry supply chain destocking activity is largely behind us," said Steve Fisher, president and CEO, Novelis Inc. "We delivered a solid second quarter, demonstrating the resilience of our business on account of our diverse customer base across premium end markets, our leadership position in aluminum recycling, a solid balance sheet, and the scale and efficiency of our global operations. The business will only be further strengthened in the coming years as we complete strategic investments under way in new rolling and recycling capacity."

Net sales decreased 14% versus the prior year period to $4.1 billion for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, primarily driven by lower average aluminum prices and a 5% decrease in total flat rolled product shipments to 933 kilotonnes, partially offset by increased product pricing and favorable product mix. The decrease in shipments is mainly due to lower beverage packaging shipments compared to prior year record levels, as well as challenging economic conditions impacting some specialties markets, mainly in building & construction, partially offset by higher automotive shipments on stronger customer demand.

Net income attributable to our common shareholder decreased 14% versus the prior year to $157 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, due mainly to lower Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4% versus the prior year to $484 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, primarily driven by lower shipments, less favorable metal benefit from recycling, and a prior year favorable impact from capitalizing high operating costs into inventory. These factors were partially offset by higher product pricing, favorable product mix, and some lower freight costs. 

Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $290 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2024 compared to $196 million in the prior fiscal year period, primarily due to favorable changes in working capital, partially offset by lower Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted Free Cash Flow was an outflow of $300 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2024, higher than the prior year period outflow of $96 million due primarily to a planned increase in capital expenditures as we ramp up strategic investments in new capacity, partially offset by higher cash flow from operating activities. The company had a net leverage ratio (Net Debt / trailing twelve months (TTM) Adjusted EBITDA) of 2.7x at the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

"We are delivering on our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA per tonne recovery this year, with Adjusted EBITDA per tonne again improving sequentially to $519 in the second quarter, demonstrating the operating leverage we gain with higher shipments," said Devinder Ahuja, executive vice president and CFO, Novelis Inc.

The company had a strong total liquidity position of $2.3 billion, consisting of $1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $1.1 billion in availability under committed credit facilities, as of September 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Novelis will discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2024 results via a live webcast and conference call for investors at 7:00 a.m. EST/5:30 p.m. IST on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. To view slides and listen to the live webcast, visit https://links.ccwebcast.com/?EventId=NOV071123. To join by telephone, please visit https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=4244214&linkSecurityString=181e1ac8a4. The webcast link, access information and presentation materials can also be found at https://investors.novelis.com/

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $18.5 billion in fiscal year 2023. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com. 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release and the presentation slides for the earnings call contain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. We believe these measures are helpful to investors in measuring our financial performance and liquidity and comparing our performance to our peers. However, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. To the extent we discuss any non-GAAP financial measures on the earnings call, a reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure will be available in the presentation slides, which can be found at novelis.com/investors. In addition, the Form 8-K includes a more detailed description of each of these non-GAAP financial measures, together with a discussion of the usefulness and purpose of such measures.

Attached to this news release are tables showing the condensed consolidated statements of operations, condensed consolidated balance sheets, condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per Tonne, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage Ratio, income from continuing operations excluding special items, and segment information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release which describe Novelis' intentions, expectations, beliefs or predictions may be forward-looking within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by, or including the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release are statements about our beliefs that the business will only be further strengthened in the coming years as we complete strategic investments under way in new rolling and recycling capacity. Novelis cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty and Novelis' actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. We do not intend, and we disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ from the results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, among other things: disruptions or changes in the business or financial condition of our significant customers or the loss of their business or reduction in their requirements; price and other forms of competition from other aluminum rolled products producers and potential new market entrants; competition in our end-markets, and the willingness of our customer to accept substitutes for our products, including steel, plastics, composite materials and glass; our inability to realize the anticipated benefits of strategic investments; increases in the cost of volatility in the availability of primary aluminum, scrap aluminum, sheet ingot, or other raw materials used in the production of our products; rises in energy costs or disruptions to our energy supplies; downturns in the automotive and ground transportation industries or changes in consumer demand; public health crises, such as the recently experienced COVID-19 pandemic; union disputes and other employee relations issues; loss of our key management and other personnel, or an inability to attract and retain such management and other personnel; unplanned disruptions at our operating facilities; exposure to economic and political risk associated with our global operations; economic uncertainty, capital markets disruption and supply chain interruptions, including as a result of geopolitical instability due to the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine; the impact of labor disputes and strikes on our customers could have material adverse effects on our business and financial results; risks relating to certain joint ventures, subsidiaries and assets that we do not entirely control; security breaches and other disruptions to our information technology networks and systems; increased freight costs on imported products; timing differences between the prices we pay under purchase contracts and metal prices we charge our customers; a deterioration of our financial condition, a downgrade of our ratings by a credit rating agency or other factors which could limit our ability to enter into, or increase our costs of, financing and hedging transactions; risks related to variable rate indebtedness, including interest rate risk; adverse changes in currency exchange rates; our inability to transact in derivative instruments, if our exposure to price fluctuations is not adequately hedged under derivative instruments, or if counterparties to our derivative instruments fail to honor their agreements; an adverse decline in the liability discount rate, lower-than-expected investment return on pension assets; impairments to our goodwill, other intangible assets and other long-lived assets; tax expense, tax liabilities or tax compliance costs; operating and financial restrictions imposed on us by the covenants in our credit facilities and the indentures governing our Senior Notes; our inability to protect our intellectual property, the confidentiality of our know-how, trade secrets, technology, and other proprietary information; risks related to our global operations, including the impact of complex and stringent laws and government regulations; global climate change or the legal, regulatory or market responses to such change; risks related to the broad range of environmental, health and safety laws and regulations to which we are subject, and any related exposure to substantial environmental, health and safety costs and liabilities; our failure to comply with laws and regulations and industry standards relating to privacy, data protection, advertising and consumer protection; and exposure to significant legal proceedings and investigations. The above list of factors is not exhaustive. Other important factors are discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Novelis Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)


Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

(in millions)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net sales

$        4,107

$        4,799

$        8,198

$        9,888

Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

3,477

4,140

6,978

8,405

Selling, general and administrative expenses

182

181

356

345

Depreciation and amortization

136

134

267

272

Interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs

78

65

155

123

Research and development expenses

23

23

48

46

Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

5


5

Restructuring and impairment expenses, net

4

1

7

2

Equity in net income of non-consolidated affiliates

(4)

(4)

(7)

(8)

Other (income) expenses, net

(2)

10

(29)

60

3,899

4,550

7,780

9,245

Income from continuing operations before income tax provision

208

249

418

643

Income tax provision

51

65

105

152

Net income from continuing operations

157

184

313

491

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax


(1)


(2)

Net income

157

183

313

489

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest




(1)

Net income attributable to our common shareholder

$           157

$           183

$           313

$           490

Novelis Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) 

(in millions, except number of shares)

September 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$           1,158

$           1,498

Accounts receivable, net


— third parties (net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $7 and $5 as of September 30,
2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively)

1,811

1,751

— related parties

135

156

Inventories

2,761

2,729

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

175

178

Fair value of derivative instruments

121

145

Assets held for sale

1

3

Total current assets

6,162

6,460

Property, plant and equipment, net

5,228

4,900

Goodwill

1,073

1,076

Intangible assets, net

568

589

Investment in and advances to non–consolidated affiliates

873

877

Deferred income tax assets

152

166

Other long-term assets


— third parties

275

293

— related parties

2

3

Total assets

$         14,333

$         14,364

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Current portion of long-term debt

$                 51

$                 88

Short-term borrowings

692

671

Accounts payable


— third parties

2,951

3,100

— related parties

283

277

Fair value of derivative instruments

213

130

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

593

633

Return of capital payable - related party


Total current liabilities

4,783

4,899

Long-term debt, net of current portion

4,859

4,881

Deferred income tax liabilities

271

288

Accrued postretirement benefits

526

554

Other long-term liabilities

271

288

Total liabilities

10,710

10,910

Commitments and contingencies


Shareholder's equity


Common stock, no par value; unlimited number of shares authorized; 1,000 shares issued and
outstanding as of September 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023


Additional paid-in capital

1,208

1,208

Retained earnings

2,785

2,472

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(382)

(238)

Total equity of our common shareholder

3,611

3,442

Noncontrolling interest

12

12

Total equity

3,623

3,454

Total liabilities and equity

$         14,333

$         14,364

Novelis Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)


Six Months Ended

September 30,

(in millions)

2023

2022

OPERATING ACTIVITIES


Net income

$               313

$               489

Net loss from discontinued operations


(2)

Net income from continuing operations

$               313

$               491

Adjustments to determine net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

267

272

Loss on unrealized derivatives and other realized derivatives in investing activities, net

10

18

Loss on sale of assets, net


1

Impairment charges

3

Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

5

Deferred income taxes, net

23

19

Equity in net income of non-consolidated affiliates

(7)

(8)

Gain on foreign exchange remeasurement of debt

(6)

(22)

Amortization of debt issuance costs and carrying value adjustments

7

8

Other, net

3

Changes in assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities held for sale (net of effects from divestitures):


Accounts receivable

(90)

138

Inventories

(72)

(485)

Accounts payable

(110)

(309)

Other assets

21

18

Other liabilities

(77)

55

Net cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations

290

196

Net cash used in operating activities – discontinued operations


(6)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$               290

$               190

INVESTING ACTIVITIES


Capital expenditures

$             (618)

$             (284)

Acquisition of business and other investments, net of cash acquired


(4)

Proceeds (outflows) from investment in and advances to non-consolidated affiliates, net

12

(15)

Proceeds from the settlement of derivative instruments, net

8

2

Other

8

11

Net cash used in investing activities

$             (590)

$             (290)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES


Proceeds from issuance of long-term and short-term borrowings

$               532

$                 —

Principal payments of long-term and short-term borrowings

(531)

(114)

Revolving credit facilities and other, net

(24)

450

Debt issuance costs

(3)

(6)

Return of capital to our common shareholder


(100)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

$               (26)

$               230

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(326)

130

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(14)

(57)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — beginning of period

1,511

1,084

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of period

$           1,171

$           1,157




Cash and cash equivalents

$           1,158

$           1,145

Restricted cash (included in other long-term assets)

13

12

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of period

$           1,171

$           1,157

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) to Net Income Attributable to our Common Shareholder

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to net income attributable to our common shareholder.

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

Year Ended

TTM Ended

(in millions)

2023

2022

2023

2022

March 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

Net income attributable to our common shareholder

$       157

$       183

$       313

$       490

$       658

$           481

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests




(1)

(1)

Income tax provision

51

65

105

152

147

100

Interest, net

74

61

144

115

254

283

Depreciation and amortization

136

134

267

272

540

535

EBITDA

$       418

$       443

$       829

$    1,028

$    1,598

$        1,399












Adjustment to reconcile proportional consolidation

$         11

$         13

$         25

$         27

$         53

$            51

Unrealized losses (gains) on change in fair value of derivative instruments, net

23

21

19

(21)

(23)

17

Realized gains on derivative instruments not included in Adjusted EBITDA

(1)

(1)

(4)

(2)

(4)

(6)

Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

5


5



5

Restructuring and impairment expenses, net

4

1

7

2

33

38

Loss on sale assets, net




1

1

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax


1


2

2

Metal price lag

22

24

17

21

130

126

Other, net

2

4

7

9

21

19

Adjusted EBITDA

$       484

$       506

$       905

$    1,067

$    1,811

$        1,649







(1)

The mounts in the TTM column are calculated by taking the amounts for the year ended March 31, 2023, subtracting the amounts for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and adding the amounts for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

The following table presents the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA per tonne.

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) (numerator)

$           484

$           506

Rolled product shipments (in kt) (denominator)

933

984

Adjusted EBITDA per tonne

$           519

$           514

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (unaudited)

The following table reconciles Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations, non-GAAP financial measures, to net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations.

Six Months Ended

September 30,

 (in millions)

2023

2022

Net cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations

$           290

$           196

Net cash used in investing activities – continuing operations

(590)

(290)

Plus: Cash used in the acquisition of business and other investments, net of cash acquired


4

Adjusted Free Cash Flow from continuing operations

(300)

(90)

Net cash used in operating activities – discontinued operations


(6)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$         (300)

$           (96)

Net Leverage Ratio (unaudited)

The following table reconciles long-term debt, net of current portion to Net Debt.

(in millions)

September 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

Long–term debt, net of current portion

$        4,859

$        4,881

Current portion of long-term debt

51

88

Short-term borrowings

692

671

Cash and cash equivalents

(1,158)

(1,498)

Net Debt

$        4,444

$        4,142

The following table shows the calculation of the Net Leverage Ratio (in millions, except for the Net Leverage Ratio).

September 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

Net debt (numerator)

$        4,444

$        4,142

TTM Adjusted EBITDA (denominator)

$        1,649

$        1,811

Net Leverage Ratio

2.7

2.3

Reconciliation of Net Income from Continuing Operations, Excluding Special Items (unaudited) to Net Income from Continuing Operations

The following table presents net income from continuing operations excluding special items. We adjust for items which may recur in varying magnitude which affect the comparability of the operational results of our underlying business.

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

(in millions)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income from continuing operations

$           157

$           184

$           313

$           491

Special Items:






Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

5


5

Metal price lag

22

24

17

21

Restructuring and impairment expenses, net

4

1

7

2

Tax effect on special items

(8)

(6)

(7)

(4)

Net income from continuing operations, excluding special items

$           180

$           203

$           335

$           510

Segment Information (unaudited)

The following tables present selected segment financial information (in millions, except shipments which are in kilotonnes).

Selected Operating Results

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

North
America

Europe

Asia

South
America

Eliminations
and Other

Total

Adjusted EBITDA

$         208

$         100

$           82

$           93

$             1

$         484













Shipments (in kt)











Rolled products – third party

390

252

155

136


933

Rolled products – intersegment


4

20

8

(32)

Total rolled products

390

256

175

144

(32)

933













Selected Operating Results

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

North
America

Europe

Asia

South
America

Eliminations
and Other

Total

Adjusted EBITDA

$         191

$           73

$         113

$         127

$             2

$         506













Shipments (in kt)











Rolled products – third party

386

257

190

151


984

Rolled products – intersegment


11

18

11

(40)

Total rolled products

386

268

208

162

(40)

984













Selected Operating Results

Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

North
America

Europe

Asia

South
America

Eliminations
and Other

Total

Adjusted EBITDA

$         374

$         188

$         169

$         177

$           (3)

$         905













Shipments (in kt)











Rolled products – third party

760

497

308

247


1,812

Rolled products – intersegment


9

43

16

(68)

Total rolled products

760

506

351

263

(68)

1,812













Selected Operating Results

Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

North
America

Europe

Asia

South
America

Eliminations
and Other

Total

Adjusted EBITDA

$         418

$         157

$         207

$         283

$             2

$      1,067













Shipments (in kt)











Rolled products – third party

772

522

354

298


1,946

Rolled products – intersegment


18

39

12

(69)

Total rolled products

772

540

393

310

(69)

1,946

SOURCE Novelis Inc.

