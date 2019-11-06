Novelis Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Results

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights

Net income attributable to common shareholder of $123 million , up 6% YoY; excluding special items, net income of $160 million , up 31% YoY

, up 6% YoY; excluding special items, net income of , up 31% YoY Adjusted EBITDA of $374 million , up 5% YoY

, up 5% YoY Net sales of $2.9 billion , down 9% YoY

, down 9% YoY Shipments of 835 kilotonnes, up 3% YoY

Improved net leverage ratio to 2.4x

Novelis Inc., the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today reported net income attributable to its common shareholder of $123 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared to $116 million in the prior year period. Excluding tax-effected special items, such as $32 million for restructuring actions in the current period, the company reported net income of $160 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $122 million in the prior year period. This 31 percent increase is primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA and a lower effective tax rate.

Adjusted EBITDA increased five percent over the prior year period to $374 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, primarily driven by higher shipments as well as favorable price and product mix, partially offset by less favorable recycling benefits due to lower aluminum prices. Adjusted EBITDA per ton reached $448 in the quarter, as compared to $440 in the prior year period.

Net sales decreased nine percent from the prior year period to $2.9 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, driven by lower average LME aluminum prices and local market premiums, partially offset by higher total shipments. Strong overall operational performance and solid demand for lightweight, sustainable aluminum products led to a three percent increase in flat rolled product shipments to 835 kilotonnes.

"Our outstanding operational performance resulted in record second quarter shipments and strong financials, while we continue to make excellent progress on our strategic growth initiatives," said Steve Fisher, President and CEO, Novelis Inc. "Our customers continue to enhance their sustainability initiatives through more sustainable packaging, automotive closed-loop recycling systems, and adopting more recycled content into their products. I believe we are making the right investments, such as the recent announcement to increase recycling capacity at our Greensboro, Georgia facility, to support our customers and deliver on our purpose of shaping a sustainable world together."

The company reported $112 million of free cash flow for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. On a year-to-date basis, fiscal 2020 free cash flow of $18 million includes a significant increase in capital expenditures year-over-year to $300 million mainly to support strategic investments in incremental rolling, recycling and automotive finishing capacity. Free cash flow before capital expenditures improved 46 percent over the prior year to $318 million, driven primarily by higher Adjusted EBITDA and a lower use of working capital year-to-date. Each of the three previously announced significant capacity expansion projects underway in the U.S., China and Brazil continue to progress on time and on budget.

(in $ millions, non-GAAP measures) Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Free cash flow $ 112



$ 108



$ 18



$ 104

Capital expenditures 138



60



300



114

Free cash flow before capital expenditures $ 250



$ 168



$ 318



$ 218



"Strong financial performance allowed us to further improve our net leverage ratio during the quarter, despite a significant increase in strategic capital investments to meet growing demand for sustainable aluminum solutions," said Devinder Ahuja, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Novelis Inc.

As of September 30, 2019, the company reported a strong total liquidity position of $1.8 billion, and reduced its net leverage ratio to 2.4x as compared to 2.8x in the prior year period.

Aleris Acquisition

On July 26, 2018, Novelis announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Aleris Corporation. Having received conditional approval in the European Union, as well as a clear path forward for approval in the U.S., Novelis continues to work closely with the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation to receive its approval. The company expects to close the transaction by January 21, 2020, the outside date under the merger agreement.

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Novelis will discuss its second quarter of fiscal year 2020 results via a live webcast and conference call for investors at 7:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. To view slides and listen only, visit the web at https://cc.callinfo.com/r/z3xmd1ss8840&eom. To join by telephone, dial toll-free in North America at 877 256 3669, India toll-free at 1800 266 0834 or the international toll line at +1 415 226 5361. Presentation materials and access information may also be found at novelis.com/investors.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose to shape a sustainable world together. As a global leader in innovative products and services and the world's largest recycler of aluminum, we partner with customers in the automotive, beverage can and specialties industries to deliver solutions that maximize the benefits of lightweight aluminum throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, operates 23 facilities in nine countries, has approximately 11,000 employees and recorded $12.3 billion in revenue for its 2019 fiscal year. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai, India. For more information, visit novelis.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release and the presentation slides for the earnings call contain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. We believe these measures are helpful to investors in measuring our financial performance and liquidity and comparing our performance to our peers. However, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. To the extent we discuss any non-GAAP financial measures on the earnings call, a reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure will be available in the presentation slides filed as Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on Form 8-K furnished to the SEC concurrently with the issuance of this press release. In addition, the Form 8-K includes a more detailed description of each of these non-GAAP financial measures, together with a discussion of the usefulness and purpose of such measures.

Attached to this news release are tables showing the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Liquidity, Net Income excluding Special Items, and Segment Information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release which describe Novelis' intentions, expectations, beliefs or predictions may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by, or including the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," or similar expressions. Examples of forward looking statements in this news release are statements about our expectation that demand for aluminum will continue to grow and support our investments in capacity expansion. Novelis cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty and Novelis' actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. We do not intend, and we disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ from the results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, among other things: changes in the prices and availability of aluminum (or premiums associated with such prices) or other materials and raw materials we use; the capacity and effectiveness of our hedging activities; relationships with, and financial and operating conditions of, our customers, suppliers and other stakeholders; fluctuations in the supply of, and prices for, energy in the areas in which we maintain production facilities; our ability to access financing including in connection with potential acquisitions and investments; risks relating to, and our ability to consummate, pending and future acquisitions, investments or divestitures, including the proposed acquisition of Aleris Corporation; changes in the relative values of various currencies and the effectiveness of our currency hedging activities; factors affecting our operations, such as litigation, environmental remediation and clean-up costs, breakdown of equipment and other events; economic, regulatory and political factors within the countries in which we operate or sell our products, including changes in duties or tariffs; competition from other aluminum rolled products producers as well as from substitute materials such as steel, glass, plastic and composite materials; changes in general economic conditions including deterioration in the global economy; changes in government regulations, particularly those affecting taxes, derivative instruments, environmental, health or safety compliance; changes in interest rates that have the effect of increasing the amounts we pay under our credit facilities and other financing agreements; and our ability to generate cash. The above list of factors is not exhaustive. Other important risk factors are included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

Novelis Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in millions)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net sales $ 2,851



$ 3,136



$ 5,776



$ 6,233

Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 2,348



2,657



4,762



5,248

Selling, general and administrative expenses 122



127



249



244

Depreciation and amortization 88



86



176



172

Interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs 61



68



126



134

Research and development expenses 18



17



37



32

Restructuring and impairment, net 32



—



33



1

Equity in net (income) loss of non-consolidated affiliates —



(1)



—



(1)

Other (income) expenses, net 2



(6)



6



23

Business acquisition and other integration related costs 12



8



29



10



$ 2,683



$ 2,956



$ 5,418



$ 5,863

Income before income taxes 168



180



358



370

Income tax provision 45



64



108



117

Net income $ 123



$ 116



$ 250



$ 253

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest —



—



—



—

Net income attributable to our common shareholder $ 123



$ 116



$ 250



$ 253



Novelis Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in millions, except number of shares)



September 30,

2019

March 31,

2019 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 935



$ 950

Accounts receivable, net





— third parties (net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $7 as of September 30, 2019

and March 31, 2019, respectively) 1,329



1,417

— related parties 159



164

Inventories 1,454



1,460

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 122



121

Fair value of derivative instruments 101



70

Assets held for sale 5



3

Total current assets $ 4,105



$ 4,185

Property, plant and equipment, net 3,435



3,385

Goodwill 607



607

Intangible assets, net 323



351

Investment in and advances to non–consolidated affiliates 768



792

Deferred income tax assets 136



142

Other long–term assets 203



101

Total assets $ 9,577



$ 9,563

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY





Current liabilities





Current portion of long–term debt $ 19



$ 19

Short–term borrowings 14



39

Accounts payable





— third parties 1,827



1,986

— related parties 202



175

Fair value of derivative instruments 102



87

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



532



616

Total current liabilities $ 2,696



$ 2,922

Long–term debt, net of current portion 4,338



4,328

Deferred income tax liabilities 248



223

Accrued postretirement benefits 811



844

Other long–term liabilities 242



180

Total liabilities $ 8,335



$ 8,497

Commitments and contingencies





Shareholder's equity





Common stock, no par value; unlimited number of shares authorized; 1,000 shares issued and

outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 —



—

Additional paid–in capital 1,404



1,404

Retained earnings 453



203

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (583)



(506)

Total equity of our common shareholder $ 1,274



$ 1,101

Noncontrolling interest (32)



(35)

Total equity $ 1,242



$ 1,066

Total liabilities and equity $ 9,577



$ 9,563



Novelis Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in millions)



Six Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 250



$ 253

Adjustments to determine net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 176



172

(Gain) loss on unrealized derivatives and other realized derivatives in investing activities, net (21)



(8)

(Gain) loss on sale of assets (2)



2

Impairment charges 11



—

Deferred income taxes, net 32



21

Equity in net (gain) loss of non-consolidated affiliates —



(1)

Amortization of debt issuance costs and carrying value adjustments 9



9

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 51



(70)

Inventories (22)



(237)

Accounts payable (57)



141

Other current assets (4)



(49)

Other current liabilities (94)



(20)

Other noncurrent assets 2



(10)

Other noncurrent liabilities (34)



7

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 297



$ 210

INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Capital expenditures (300)



(114)

Acquisition of assets under a capital lease —



(239)

Proceeds from sales of assets, third party, net of transaction fees and hedging 3



2

Proceeds from investment in and advances to non-consolidated affiliates, net 11



6

Proceeds (outflows) from the settlement of derivative instruments, net 3



(5)

Other 7



7

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (276)



$ (343)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Proceeds from issuance of long-term and short-term borrowings 12



—

Principal payments of long-term and short-term borrowings (11)



(40)

Revolving credit facilities and other, net (23)



103

Debt issuance costs (2)



(2)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (24)



$ 61

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3)



(72)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (11)



(19)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — beginning of period 960



932

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of period $ 946



$ 841









Cash and cash equivalents $ 935



$ 829

Restricted cash (Included in "Other long-term assets") 11



12

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of period $ 946



$ 841



Reconciliation of Net income attributable to our common shareholder to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) The following table reconciles Net income attributable to our common shareholder to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure







(in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income attributable to our common shareholder $ 123



$ 116



$ 250



$ 253

Income tax provision 45



64



108



117

Interest, net 58



66



120



129

Depreciation and amortization 88



86



176



172

EBITDA $ 314



$ 332



$ 654



$ 671

















Unrealized (gains) losses on change in fair value of derivative instruments, net (3)



(1)



(9)



3

Realized (gains) losses on derivative instruments not included in segment income 1



(1)



3



(1)

Adjustment to reconcile proportional consolidation 14



15



29



31

(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets (1)



(1)



(2)



2

Restructuring and impairment, net 32



—



33



1

Metal price lag 5



(1)



7



(34)

Business acquisition and other integration related costs 12



8



29



10

Other, net —



4



2



6

Adjusted EBITDA $ 374



$ 355



$ 746



$ 689



Free Cash Flow (unaudited)

The following table presents "Free cash flow".

(in millions) Six Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 297



$ 210

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (276)



(343)

Plus: Cash used in the acquisition of assets under a capital lease —



239

Less: Proceeds from sales of assets and business, net of transaction fees, cash income taxes and hedging (3)



(2)

Free cash flow $ 18



$ 104



Cash and Cash Equivalents and Total Liquidity (unaudited) The following table reconciles the ending balances of cash and cash equivalents to total liquidity.

(in millions) September 30, 2019

March 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 935



$ 950

Availability under committed credit facilities 875



897

Total liquidity $ 1,810



$ 1,847



Reconciliation of Net income attributable to our common shareholder to Net income attributable to our common shareholder, excluding special items (unaudited) The following table presents Net income attributable to our common shareholder excluding special items. We adjust for items which may recur in varying magnitude which affect the comparability of the operational results of our underlying business.







(in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income attributable to our common shareholder $ 123



$ 116



$ 250



$ 253

Special Items:













Business acquisition and other integration related costs 12



8



29



10

Metal price lag 5



(1)



7



(34)

Restructuring and impairment, net 32



—



33



1

Tax effect on special items (12)



(1)



(14)



7

Net income attributable to our common shareholder, excluding special items $ 160



$ 122



$ 305



$ 237



Segment Information (unaudited)























The following table presents selected segment financial information (in millions, except shipments which are in kilotonnes).





























Selected Operating Results

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

North

America

Europe

Asia

South

America

Eliminations and Other

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 171



$ 60



$ 46



$ 97



$ —



$ 374



























Shipments (in kt)























Rolled products - third party

286



237



176



136



—



835

Rolled products - intersegment

—



8



1



5



(14)



—

Total rolled products

286



245



177



141



(14)



835







































Selected Operating Results

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

North

America

Europe

Asia

South

America

Eliminations and Other

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 151



$ 59



$ 47



$ 98



$ —



$ 355



























Shipments (in kt)























Rolled products - third party

295



222



165



125



—



807

Rolled products - intersegment

—



7



3



1



(11)



—

Total rolled products

295



229



168



126



(11)



807







































Selected Operating Results

Six Months Ended September 30, 2019

North

America

Europe

Asia

South

America

Eliminations and Other

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 341



$ 113



$ 99



$ 193



$ —



$ 746



























Shipments (in kt)























Rolled products - third party

575



460



359



271



—



1,665

Rolled products - intersegment

—



19



2



9



(30)



—

Total rolled products

575



479



361



280



(30)



1,665







































Selected Operating Results

Six Months Ended September 30, 2018

North

America

Europe

Asia

South

America

Eliminations and Other

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 270



$ 122



$ 102



$ 195



$ —



$ 689



























Shipments (in kt)























Rolled products - third party

569



450



338



247



—



1,604

Rolled products - intersegment

—



11



5



5



(21)



—

Total rolled products

569



461



343



252



(21)



1,604



SOURCE Novelis Inc.

Related Links

http://www.novelis.com

