Novelis Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Q3 Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights

Net income from continuing operations of $195 million , up 82% YoY; excluding special items, net income of $209 million

, up 82% YoY; excluding special items, net income of Shipments of 933 kilotonnes, up 17% YoY

Adjusted EBITDA of $501 million , up 46% YoY

, up 46% YoY Adjusted EBITDA per ton of $537 , up 25% YoY

, up 25% YoY Focus on deleveraging resulted in net leverage ratio improvement to 3.3x from 3.8x at acquisition close

Integration work continues with $54 million run-rate acquisition cost synergies achieved through end of Q3

Novelis Inc., the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today reported a net income attributable to its common shareholder of $176 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, and net income from continuing operations of $195 million, up 64 percent and 82 percent, respectively, versus the prior year. Excluding tax-effected special items in both years, third quarter fiscal 2021 net income was a record high $209 million, up 58 percent versus the prior year period, driven mainly by higher after-tax Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization associated with the acquisition of Aleris.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 46 percent to $501 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $343 million in the prior year period. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA is due to organic growth, favorable metal benefits, and a net $50 million positive EBITDA contribution from the acquired Aleris business. The current quarter also includes a positive $25 million from a year-to-date customer contractual obligation. On a consolidated basis, Novelis achieved a record EBITDA per ton shipped of $537 in the third quarter, compared to $430 in the prior year.

Net sales increased 19 percent from the prior year period to $3.2 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, primarily driven by a seventeen percent increase in total shipments and higher average aluminum prices. Total flat rolled product shipments increased to 933 kilotonnes, mainly reflecting the addition of the acquired Aleris business and strong demand across product end markets, particularly beverage can.

"Novelis achieved record financial performance in the third quarter based on continued demand for innovative, sustainable aluminum solutions and outstanding operational performance across our expanded business," said Steve Fisher, President and CEO, Novelis Inc. "We are also making excellent progress on our strategic growth initiatives to drive long term value, by investing in new capacity and technology, entering new partnerships to solidify aluminum as the material of choice for our customers, and bringing new alloys to market that will drive the industry forward."

Year-to-date fiscal 2021 free cash flow from continuing operations of $331 million compares to $61 million in the prior year period, driven primarily by higher Adjusted EBITDA, favorable working capital and lower capital expenditures. Capital expenditures of $333 million are down 23% versus the prior year as spending is prioritized to support maintenance activities and organic, strategic capacity projects underway. The greenfield Guthrie, Kentucky, automotive finishing plant in the U.S. shipped its first customer coils in December, while the new automotive finishing line in Changzhou, China, is expected to start commercial production in the fourth quarter this fiscal year. The recycling, casting and rolling expansion in Brazil remains on track to commission in the middle of fiscal year 2022.



Nine Months Ended December 31, (in $ millions, non-GAAP measures) 2020

2019 Free cash flow from continuing operations $ 331



$ 61

Capital expenditures 333



430

Free cash flow from continuing operations before capital expenditures $ 664



$ 491



Net leverage improved during the quarter to 3.3x, compared to 3.8x at the close of the Aleris acquisition in the first quarter fiscal 2021. This reduction is a factor of both stronger Adjusted EBITDA, as well as a $500 million reduction in the Company's short term bridge loan due 2022.

"We are delivering on our commitments to improve net leverage through debt reduction resulting from strong cash flow generation," said Devinder Ahuja, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Novelis Inc. "With a favorable demand outlook, robust acquisition synergy savings, and prioritized capital spending, we now anticipate achieving our targeted net leverage level of below 3x earlier than the end of fiscal year 2022 as previously guided."

The company continues to maintain a very strong total liquidity position of $2.4 billion as of December 31, 2020.

COVID-19 Response

Novelis' primary focus remains the health and well-being of its employees. The company is closely monitoring the changing landscape with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic and taking actions to manage its business and support customers. Novelis has bolstered its Environmental Health and Safety protocols to align with guidance from global health authorities and government agencies across company operations to help ensure the safety of its employees, customers, suppliers, communities and other stakeholders. Customer demand has recovered to pre-COVID levels in most end markets, and Novelis will continue to work closely with customers to leverage its global manufacturing footprint and adjust production levels to meet their needs.

Update on Aleris Acquisition, Integration and Required Divestments

On April 14, 2020, Novelis closed its acquisition of Aleris Corporation and is integrating the two companies to drive a number of strategic benefits and allow for at least $180 million in potential annual synergies. The results from continuing operations reported today for the period ending December 31, 2020 reflect the acquired businesses. Results related to the Duffel and Lewisport plants are reflected as results from discontinued operations. The company filed a form 8-K/A with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 30, 2020, providing historical and pro forma financial information related to the acquisition.

On November 30, 2020, Novelis completed the required divestment of the Lewisport automotive body sheet business to American Industrial Partners, a private equity firm. Upon closing, Novelis received $180 million in cash proceeds. The required divestment of the Duffel plant was previously completed in September, 2020. With divestments now complete, Novelis is focusing on the safe integration of the continuing operations to drive value creation. Novelis' acquisition of Aleris provides a strong pro-forma financial profile, many strategic benefits, namely securing an integrated manufacturing footprint in China, further portfolio diversification with the addition of aerospace and building and construction, well as new technology and operational capabilities.

Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Novelis Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Net sales $ 3,241



$ 2,715



$ 8,645



$ 8,491

Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 2,578



2,239



7,063



7,001

Selling, general and administrative expenses 149



131



400



380

Depreciation and amortization 137



91



396



267

Interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs 66



59



206



185

Research and development expenses 20



21



57



58

Restructuring and impairment, net 20



3



28



36

Equity in net loss of non-consolidated affiliates 3



1



1



1

Business acquisition and other integration related costs —



17



11



46

Other (income) expenses, net (7)



(3)



86



3



$ 2,966



$ 2,559



$ 8,248



$ 7,977

Income from continuing operations before income tax provision 275



156



397



514

Income tax provision 80



49



119



157

Net income from continuing operations $ 195



$ 107



$ 278



$ 357

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (18)



—



(47)



—

Loss on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax —



—



(170)



—

Net loss from discontinued operations (18)



—



(217)



—

Net income $ 177



$ 107



$ 61



$ 357

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1



—



1



—

Net income attributable to our common shareholder $ 176



$ 107



$ 60



$ 357



Novelis Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in millions, except number of shares) December 31, 2020

March 31,

2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,164



$ 2,392

Accounts receivable, net





— third parties (net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $8 as of December 31, 2020 and

March 31, 2020) 1,556



1,067

— related parties 185



164

Inventories 1,791



1,409

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 185



145

Fair value of derivative instruments 146



202

Assets held for sale 5



5

Current assets of discontinued operations 11



—

Total current assets $ 5,043



$ 5,384

Property, plant and equipment, net 4,732



3,580

Goodwill 1,065



607

Intangible assets, net 718



299

Investment in and advances to non–consolidated affiliates 858



760

Deferred income tax assets 185



140

Other long–term assets





— third parties 358



219

— related parties 1



—

Total assets $ 12,960



$ 10,989

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long–term debt $ 59



$ 19

Short–term borrowings 151



176

Accounts payable





— third parties 2,097



1,732

— related parties 252



176

Fair value of derivative instruments 183



214

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 625



613

Current liabilities of discontinued operations 14



—

Total current liabilities $ 3,381



$ 2,930

Long–term debt, net of current portion 6,295



5,345

Deferred income tax liabilities 152



194

Accrued postretirement benefits 1,056



930

Other long–term liabilities 296



229

Total liabilities $ 11,180



$ 9,628

Commitments and contingencies





Shareholder's equity





Common stock, no par value; unlimited number of shares authorized; 1,000 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020 —



—

Additional paid–in capital 1,404



1,404

Retained earnings 688



628

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (266)



(620)

Total equity of our common shareholder $ 1,826



$ 1,412

Noncontrolling interest (46)



(51)

Total equity $ 1,780



$ 1,361

Total liabilities and equity $ 12,960



$ 10,989



Novelis Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



Nine Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2020

2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 61



$ 357

Net loss from discontinued operations (217)



—

Net income from continuing operations $ 278



$ 357

Adjustments to determine net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 396



267

Gain on unrealized derivatives and other realized derivatives in investing activities, net (8)



(32)

Gain on sale of assets —



(1)

Impairment charges —



13

Deferred income taxes, net 1



30

Equity in net loss of non-consolidated affiliates 1



1

Gain on foreign exchange remeasurement of debt (2)



—

Amortization of debt issuance costs and carrying value adjustments 21



14

Other, net —



2

Changes in assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities held for sale (net of effects from

divestitures):





Accounts receivable (174)



143

Inventories 83



(42)

Accounts payable 154



(168)

Other assets 68



(3)

Other liabilities (170)



(109)

Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 648



472

Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations (78)



—

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 570



$ 472

INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Capital expenditures (333)



(430)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (2,614)



—

Proceeds from sales of assets, third party, net of transaction fees and hedging 4



3

Proceeds from investment in and advances to non-consolidated affiliates, net 10



6

(Outflows) proceeds from the settlement of derivative instruments, net (3)



3

Other 9



10

Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (2,927)



(408)

Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations 357



—

Net cash used in investing activities $ (2,570)



$ (408)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Proceeds from issuance of long-term and short-term borrowings 1,972



79

Principal payments of long-term and short-term borrowings (589)



(16)

Revolving credit facilities and other, net (609)



(38)

Debt issuance costs (25)



(3)

Contingent consideration paid in acquisition of business (9)



—

Net cash provided by financing activities - continuing operations 740



22

Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations (2)



—

Net cash provided by financing activities $ 738



$ 22

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,262)



86

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 53



(4)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — beginning of period 2,402



960

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of period $ 1,193



$ 1,042









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,164



$ 1,031

Restricted cash (Included in "Other long-term assets") 15



11

Restricted cash (Included in "Prepaid expenses and other current assets") 14



—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of period $ 1,193



$ 1,042



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) to Net income attributable to our common shareholder

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to Net income attributable to our

common shareholder.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income attributable to our common shareholder $ 176



$ 107



$ 60



$ 357

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1



—



1



—

Income tax provision 80



49



119



157

Interest, net 63



57



199



177

Depreciation and amortization 137



91



396



267

EBITDA $ 457



$ 304



$ 775



$ 958

















Adjustment to reconcile proportional consolidation 13



13



42



42

Unrealized (gains) losses on change in fair value of derivative instruments, net (13)



(6)



14



(15)

Realized (gains) losses on derivative instruments not included in segment income (2)



(1)



2



2

Restructuring and impairment, net 20



3



28



36

Loss (gain) on sale of fixed assets 2



1



—



(1)

Purchase price accounting adjustments —



—



29



—

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 18



—



47



—

Loss on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax —



—



170



—

Metal price lag —



11



32



18

Business acquisition and other integration related costs —



17



11



46

Other, net 6



1



59



3

Adjusted EBITDA $ 501



$ 343



$ 1,209



$ 1,089



Free Cash Flow (unaudited)

The following table reconciles Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to Net cash provided by operating

activities - continuing operations.



Nine Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2020

2019 Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations $ 648



$ 472

Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (2,927)



(408)

Plus: Cash used in the acquisition of assets under a capital lease —



—

Plus: Cash used in the acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired 2,614



—

Less: Proceeds from sales of assets and business, net of transaction fees, cash income taxes and hedging (4)



(3)

Free cash flow from continuing operations 331



61

Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations (78)



—

Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations 357



—

Less: Proceeds from sales of assets and business, net of transaction fees, cash income taxes

and hedging - discontinued operations (403)



—

Free cash flow $ 207



$ 61



Cash and Cash Equivalents and Total Liquidity (unaudited)

The following table reconciles Total liquidity to the ending balances of cash and cash equivalents.

(in millions) December 31, 2020

March 31,

2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,164



$ 2,392

Availability under committed credit facilities 1,226



186

Total liquidity $ 2,390



$ 2,578



Reconciliation of Net income from continuing operations, excluding special items (unaudited) to Net income

from continuing operations

The following table presents Net income from continuing operations excluding special items. We adjust for items

which may recur in varying magnitude which affect the comparability of the operational results of our underlying

business.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income from continuing operations 195



107



278



357

Special Items:













Business acquisition and other integration related costs —



17



11



46

Metal price lag —



11



32



18

Restructuring and impairment, net 20



3



28



36

Charitable donation —



—



50



—

Purchase price accounting adjustment —



—



29



—

Tax effect on special items (6)



(6)



(39)



(20)

Net income from continuing operations, excluding special items $ 209



$ 132



$ 389



$ 437



































Segment Information (unaudited)

The following table presents selected segment financial information (in millions, except shipments which are in

kilotonnes).

Selected Operating Results Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

North America

Europe

Asia

South America

Eliminations

and Other

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 206



$ 98



$ 78



$ 129



$ (10)



$ 501



























Shipments (in kt)























Rolled products - third party

347



245



183



158



—



933

Rolled products - intersegment

—



8



1



—



(9)



—

Total rolled products

347



253



184



158



(9)



933

Selected Operating Results Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

North America

Europe

Asia

South America

Eliminations

and Other

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 127



$ 47



$ 55



$ 116



$ (2)



$ 343



























Shipments (in kt)























Rolled products - third party

269



218



170



140



—



797

Rolled products - intersegment

—



6



3



6



(15)



—

Total rolled products

269



224



173



146



(15)



797



























Selected Operating Results Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020

North America

Europe

Asia

South America

Eliminations

and Other

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 489



$ 181



$ 227



$ 317



$ (5)



$ 1,209



























Shipments (in kt)























Rolled products - third party

986



685



541



418



—



2,630

Rolled products - intersegment

—



20



5



1



(26)



—

Total rolled products

986



705



546



419



(26)



2,630



























Selected Operating Results Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

North America

Europe

Asia

South America

Eliminations

and Other

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 468



$ 160



$ 154



$ 309



$ (2)



$ 1,089



























Shipments (in kt)























Rolled products - third party

844



678



529



411



—



2,462

Rolled products - intersegment

—



25



5



15



(45)



—

Total rolled products

844



703



534



426



(45)



2,462



