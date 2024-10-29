November 1 Extra Mile Day Claps for Thousands of Inspiring Volunteers and Over 500 Cities

Mayors from All 50 States Make Extra Mile Day Declaration

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In association with Extra Mile America, mayors from all fifty states will embrace the Extra Mile Day movement and acknowledge the difference-making impact of volunteers in their community.

At a time when existing budgets are continuously challenged to meet requests for local services, Extra Mile Day celebrates the individuals and organizations that are unselfishly serving and giving back to their communities. The vision of motivational author Shawn Anderson, Extra Mile Day was created in 2009 with 23 inaugural cities. In 2024, over 500 cities are expected to make the declaration.

"There are a million people doing a million awesome things in our communities that we don't acknowledge," Anderson shares. "My intention with creating Extra Mile Day was to not only clap for those special volunteers who are adding value to our communities, but to also remind all of us that positive change is created every time we go the extra mile."

Anderson continues: "Going the extra mile happens in so many ways. It's the person who picks up groceries for her neighbor. It's the employees giving their jobs all they have. It's the exhausted parents who still find their best energy to help their kid with homework. It's the kind heart who helps the lost pet find a home."

Mayor Michelle Romero recognizes the value its extra-mile citizens have added to Henderson, Nevada. In making the 2024 Extra Mile Day declaration, Henderson points to more than 1,800 volunteers who have dedicated almost 75,000 hours to programs that support the city's priorities and operations. The city estimates the volunteer contribution to have an estimated value of more than $2 million dollars and the equivalent to the work of 37 full-time employees.

For its 14th year, Thornton, Colorado, has made the Extra Mile Day declaration. In 2024, Mayor Jan Kulmann again celebrates the "go the extra mile" message and Thornton's volunteers. "Cities are built and managed with the hard work and dedication of people committed to building their communities. Then there are those individuals who we can see not only contributing but doing so in a way that is clearly an effort to 'go the extra mile.' Our city's success is built on the countless individuals willing to go above and beyond. It's their dedication and hard work that makes Thornton a special place. It's my hope that all of us can be inspired by the people in our community who are willing to go the extra mile for their neighbors. Their selfless acts remind us that together, we can achieve anything."

In Benson, Arizona, Mayor Joe A. Konrad points out the small ways "going the extra mile matters" in Benson. "Going the extra mile doesn't always have to be obviously noteworthy. Sometimes the simplest actions can stand out and have a positive effect on others. Take an extra second to hold a door for someone. Pick up a piece of trash from the sidewalk. Return your shopping cart to the cart corral. Small acts of kindness add up!"

Extra Mile Day founder, Anderson concludes: "I love the 'go the extra mile' message. It has the unique power to impact everything about our lives. I'm so grateful there are hundreds of mayors supporting 'Extra Mile Day' who believe the same."

For more information about Extra Mile Day, visit ExtraMileAmerica.org.

Contact:

Shawn Anderson

310-402-4826

[email protected]

SOURCE Extra Mile America