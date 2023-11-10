November 10 Marks Debut of Life Time Shenandoah - Company's 13th Athletic Country Club and 3rd Life Time Work in Houston

SHENANDOAH, Texas, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, continues its expansion with today's opening of Life Time Shenandoah and Life Time Work Shenandoah, the Company's 13th athletic country club destination and third premium coworking location in Houston.

Life Time continues its expansion Nov. 10 with the opening of Life Time Shenandoah and Life Time Work Shenandoah, the Company’s 13th athletic country club destination and third premium coworking location in Houston. It's outdoor beach club covers 50,000 square feet.
Initially announced in 2019 and paused during the pandemic, the 170,000-square-foot development is located near The Woodlands Mall and includes four stories featuring all things healthy living for those 90-days-old to 90-plus, along with healthy co-working spaces for individuals and companies. Outside, members will find a 50,000-square-foot outdoor beach club with lap, leisure and whirlpools, water slides and an outdoor bistro.

"Since the opening of our first club in Houston more than 20 years ago, the market has continued to be strong for us and we are thrilled to expand with our new Shenandoah location," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time Chief Property Development Officer. "In addition to helping more Houstonians live healthy, happy lives at our athletic country club, the addition of Life Time Work brings new opportunities for individuals and companies to maximize both their workdays and well-being, all while being part of a like-minded community."

Among the programming and amenity highlights at Life Time Shenandoah: Five indoor pickleball courts, seven dedicated boutique studios; an expansive fitness floor for cardio, resistance and free weight training and specially designed personal training, small group training, recovery and assisted stretch spaces; indoor lap, leisure pool and whirlpools; and luxurious dressing rooms with rejuvenation suites including sauna and steam rooms, whirlpools and cold plunge pools. In addition, members have access to Life Time's full-service, fast-casual LifeCafe restaurant, LifeClinic Chiropractic care, a full-service LifeSpa and a dedicated Kids Academy with studios and spaces for kids three months old to 11 years old.

The fourth floor of Life Time Shenandoah features a 30,000-square-foot Life Time Work, the only coworking concept to combine exceptional workspaces with a world-class health club experience. Life Time Work brings a new way for established working professionals to spend their days. The space is thoughtfully and elegantly designed with furnishings, lighting and plant life, and offers private offices, open-plan workspaces, conference rooms and other amenities. Flexible monthly memberships provide access to every Life Time athletic country club nationwide are a part of what sets this unique concept apart in the market and nationwide.

Life Time and Life Time Work are located at 9000 Six Pines Drive in Shenandoah with ample parking and accessibility. More information is available by calling 866-770-1546 or visiting the website. Additionally, follow along at LifeTime.Life on Facebook and Instagram.

Life Time continues to expand its presence in Texas, most recently opening in Missouri City this summer. Life Time Shenandoah is the company's 31st location in Texas, including locations throughout Houston, Austin, Dallas and San Antonio. Up next, the company plans to open Life Time Las Colinas in Irving, Texas in 2024. Life Time Work now offers 14 locations nationwide, including Life Time City Centre and Life Time GreenStreet in Houston.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 37,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

