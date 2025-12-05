November in Review: 10 Top Health Press Releases

A roundup of the most newsworthy healthcare press releases from PR Newswire, including new company mergers, Alzheimer's fundraising and advances in obesity care.

Trending Topics

Among the health news that was distributed in November, the PR Newswire team was able spot several larger stories that highlight the trends shaping the industry.

Veterans' healthcare: Veterans Day was observed nationwide on Nov. 11, which not only meant recognition for veterans and their service, but also presented an opportunity to highlight healthcare issues among them. The Melanoma Research Alliance shone a light on the rising rates of melanoma among U.S. military personnel and veterans. The American Liver Foundation (ALF) launched a new Veterans Information Center to provide information and support to veterans at risk of liver disease. The Wounded Warrior Project made its yearly announcement as well, honoring the service and sacrifices of veterans everywhere and highlighting the importance of them receiving their well-earned healthcare benefits.

The trend of focusing on youth mental health continued into November as more organizations expressed their awareness. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) released a study linking smartphone usage in early adolescence with increased rates of depression and obesity in children and young adults. Montefiore Health System announced the completion of a new inpatient pediatric mental health center in New York. Also in November, Aura announced an expansion of its TECHWISE clinical study program to investigate and understand how technology usage affects the mental health and wellbeing of military children. Thanksgiving health: Thanksgiving is among the most celebrated holidays in the United States, and several organizations were at the ready to remind us on how to be safe and have fun during the holiday season. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) helped spread awareness for practicing safety when handling sharp knives and utensils when it comes time to prepare Thanksgiving dinner. A LifeStance Health survey revealed deeper details of stressed-out Americans who feel they need to feign happiness and contentment when around family and friends over the holiday season, reminding us all to practice stress management to avoid becoming overwhelmed. And as people prepared to visit older relatives, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) shared information and simple strategies to help create comfortable and inviting spaces for loved ones with dementia.

