November in Review: 11 Top Finance Press Releases

A roundup of the most newsworthy financial press releases from PR Newswire, including several major acquisition headlines, The Economist's 2026 predictions and private sector employment data from ADP.

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each month, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help finance journalists and consumers stay on top of the month's most popular releases and newsworthy trends, here's a recap of some of the past month's most read- and engaged-with stories.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Monthly Finance Press Release Roundup, November 2025.

For more news like this, check out all of the latest finance-related releases from PR Newswire .

Trending Topics

Among the finance news that was distributed in November, the PR Newswire team was able to spot several larger stories that highlight the trends shaping the industry.

Holiday Spending (Cont'd): In our October recap, we highlighted a series of holiday spending projections that crossed the wire. Press releases related to consumers' spending plans continued through November. The research largely finds that buyers will be tightening the purse strings this holiday season — data from Thrivent, The Conference Board, Deloitte and Nationwide all show lower spending predictions compared to last year. "The Holiday Spending Survey shows Americans will approach gift-giving and celebrations with restraint this season, as several years of relatively high inflation have raised price levels and squeezed consumers' wallets," said Stephanie Guichard, Senior Economist, Global Indicators at The Conference Board. To help consumers keep their holiday spending under control, TomoCredit debuted an AI-powered financial advisor that detects risky spending behavior.

Entrepreneurs: November is National Entrepreneurship Month in the United States and in recent weeks, many brands used PR Newswire to share the ways they are helping entrepreneurs serve their communities, highlighted success stories and shared insights about the best locations for small businesses. Kapitale announced new funding that will allow it to provide capital to small business owners quickly and easily and 1West announced an update that empowers Latino-owned businesses. Relay Financial Technologies launched a new podcast to spotlight small business success stories and the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center named the top 20 metro regions for angel investing. National Business Capital also looked at the best locations to start a business and found that red states dominate, while the PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes determined the top U.S. cities for veteran entrepreneurs, specifically.

Prediction Markets: Prediction markets that allow traders to buy and sell contracts tied to the outcome of a specific future event, are rapidly expanding their reach. November news in the space was driven by key partnerships and technological advancements. A major convergence of traditional finance and gaming saw FanDuel and CME Group unveil plans to launch the "FanDuel Predicts" app, allowing customers to trade event contracts on global benchmarks, economic indicators and sports outcomes. Sports entertainment company PrizePicks launched its own prediction markets offering by partnering with Kalshi, granting users access to event contracts across sports and popular culture. The social gaming space also embraced the trend, with MyPrize becoming the first social gaming business to offer prediction markets through a strategic partnership with Crypto .com. Finally, investment platform Webull unveiled Vega, which uses AI to transform complex market data into real-time, actionable insights for investors engaging in event contracts.

November is National Entrepreneurship Month in the United States and in recent weeks, many brands used PR Newswire to share the ways they are helping entrepreneurs serve their communities, highlighted success stories and shared insights about the best locations for small businesses. Kapitale announced new funding that will allow it to provide capital to small business owners quickly and easily and 1West announced an update that empowers Latino-owned businesses. Relay Financial Technologies launched a new podcast to spotlight small business success stories and the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center named the top 20 metro regions for angel investing. National Business Capital also looked at the best locations to start a business and found that red states dominate, while the PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes determined the top U.S. cities for veteran entrepreneurs, specifically. Prediction Markets: Prediction markets that allow traders to buy and sell contracts tied to the outcome of a specific future event, are rapidly expanding their reach. November news in the space was driven by key partnerships and technological advancements. A major convergence of traditional finance and gaming saw FanDuel and CME Group unveil plans to launch the "FanDuel Predicts" app, allowing customers to trade event contracts on global benchmarks, economic indicators and sports outcomes. Sports entertainment company PrizePicks launched its own prediction markets offering by partnering with Kalshi, granting users access to event contracts across sports and popular culture. The social gaming space also embraced the trend, with MyPrize becoming the first social gaming business to offer prediction markets through a strategic partnership with Crypto .com. Finally, investment platform Webull unveiled Vega, which uses AI to transform complex market data into real-time, actionable insights for investors engaging in event contracts.

