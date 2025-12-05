November in Review: 11 Top Technology Press Releases

News provided byPR Newswire
A roundup of the most newsworthy tech announcements from PR Newswire, including Citi and Swift's landmark trial, Axon's acquisition of Carbyne to redefine the 911 experience, and POET Technologies and QCi's collaboration.
- TPG to Acquire PTC's Industrial Connectivity and IoT Businesses
The transaction would provide the businesses with additional capital and expertise to accelerate growth and further their leadership to meet the evolving connectivity and data needs of manufacturing organizations. TPG will invest in the businesses through TPG Capital, the firm's U.S. and European private equity platform.
- Citi Completes Landmark Fiat-to-Digital Currency Payment Settlement Workflow Trial with Swift
"These trials with Swift represent a significant leap forward in understanding and developing infrastructure required to support digital currency transactions. Our collaboration has demonstrated how existing financial systems can be enhanced with blockchain technology to unlock new levels of speed, transparency, and risk reduction in cross-currency settlements," said Ayesa Latif, Head of FX Products.
- PurgeRite, a Leading Provider of Specialized Fluid Management Services, to Expand Liquid Cooling Services Portfolio
"PurgeRite's specialized services and engineering excellence are expected to complement our existing portfolio and strengthen our ability to support high-density computing and AI applications where efficient thermal management is critical to performance and reliability," said Gio Albertazzi, CEO at Vertiv.
- Axon to Acquire Carbyne, Uniting Cloud Infrastructure and AI to Redefine the 911 Experience
This acquisition represents the next step in Axon's strategy to modernize every stage of public safety — starting at the first call for help. Carbyne's cloud-native call-handling platform powers how emergency communications centers (ECCs) receive, route, and manage incoming calls, enabling uninterrupted service, built-in resilience, and faster access to critical data.
- Fermi America™ and the State of Texas Announce Preliminary Approval for First 6 GW of One of the World's Largest Clean Natural Gas Facilities on Project Matador's 11 GW Private HyperGrid™ Campus
Understanding that the United States faces an energy arms race for the computing power that defines global leadership in defense, data, and AI, Fermi America is building its Panhandle private grid campus in real time.
- Palo Alto Networks to Acquire Chronosphere, Next-Gen Observability Leader, for the AI Era
Palo Alto Networks® announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Chronosphere, a next-generation observability platform built to scale for the AI era. This acquisition will strengthen Palo Alto Networks' ability to help organizations navigate a world where modern applications and AI workloads demand a unified data and security foundation.
- Automation Anywhere Acquires Aisera to Supercharge the Autonomous Enterprise
The acquisition expands Automation Anywhere's deep AI portfolio and expertise in automating mission-critical enterprise processes with Aisera's industry-leading self-service agents for IT Service Management (ITSM), HR, and Customer Service creating the industry's most comprehensive agentic automation portfolios to deliver autonomous operations across departments and improve employee and customer experience.
- Cognizant Adopts Anthropic's Claude to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption at Scale and Deploys Claude to Drive Internal AI Transformation
Cognizant plans to align its software engineering and platform offerings with Anthropic capabilities – including Claude for Enterprise, Claude Code, the Model Context Protocol (MCP), and the Agent SDK – so clients can integrate AI with existing data and applications, orchestrate multi-step work with human oversight, and more effectively manage performance, risk and spend.
- POET Technologies and Quantum Computing Inc. to Co-Develop 3.2 Tbps Optical Engines for CPO and Next-Gen AI Connectivity
"To achieve a commercially viable optical modulator that operates at 400G/Lane requires an integration platform such as the POET Optical Interposer. When we combine POET's platform technology with QCi's integrated photonics designs, the result is a solution that addresses the global demand for more compute power," said Dr. Yong Meng Sua, Chief Technology Officer at QCi.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) and Stagwell (STGW) Join Forces to Design Product for the Future of Marketing
"Palantir's partnership with Stagwell will make marketing more dynamic. Our software supercharges the speed of metrics collection and revolutionizes data integration capabilities. That unlocks value for both Stagwell and its clients," said Alex Karp, CEO and co-founder of Palantir.
- Goldcast Launches Agentic Video Editor, Giving Marketers the Power to Create High-Quality Video at the Speed of Culture
The launch reflects a growing shift in marketing — putting creative power directly back in the hands of marketers. With Agentic Video Editor, teams can turn spontaneous ideas into finished content in minutes, without waiting in production queues or competing with other priorities for attention.
For more news like this, check out all of the latest technology-related releases from PR Newswire.
Trending Topics
Among the technology news that was distributed in November, the PR Newswire team was able spot several larger stories that highlight the trends shaping the industry.
- Healthcare Robotics: November was a month marked by milestones in the healthcare industry as hospitals and medical professionals embraced the latest robotic-assisted surgical technologies. Perhaps the most groundbreaking news from November was the world's first robotic minimally invasive Bertolotti resection surgery performed by VSI® Spine Surgeon Dr. Christopher Good. Meanwhile, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Food Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for the ROSA® Knee with OptimiZe™. This system offers a customized experience for surgeons and helps them deliver accurate and reproducible outcomes in robotic-assisted total knee replacement surgery. Also in November, PIH Health expanded its robotic surgery program by adding a second da Vinci 5 robotic surgical system. Having completed its first surgery on Nov. 5 at the PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, this system reflects on the industry's commitment to innovation and implementation of robotic-assisted surgical technologies.
- Infrastructure and Connectivity Upgrades: November saw a shift towards advanced connectivity solutions as businesses and organizations strengthened their digital infrastructure and improved their services. Oracle announced that its cloud native 5G signaling core had been chosen by Transatel to advance its next generation connectivity services. This will allow Transatel to enhance secure, scalable, and reliable connectivity for millions of IoT devices. And AT&T, in collaboration with Boldyn Netwroks, improved the high-speed connectivity in the New York City Subway system by launching their 5G cellular service in sections of the G train line. These developments and others announced in November highlight how connectivity infrastructure upgrades are becoming an important strategic asset driving innovation.
